Ocean City to Murphy: Expand outdoor gathering limits for proms and graduations

Ocean City students and school officials are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to expand outdoor gathering limits ahead of the 2021 prom season.

A change.org petition started by a high school student in Ocean City, Summer Raab, has garnered 755 signatures and asks the state to allow “all seniors to be able to attend prom.”

“Just recently we started school again five days a week. Over 1,200 kids are inside with masks on. The new rule is only 200 kids allowed at prom OUTSIDE,” Raab wrote in her petition. “There are 333 kids in our graduating class. If 1,200 kids can be inside with no ventilation why can’t 333 kids attend their first and last ever prom?”

Last year, most schools canceled proms for their high school students as the yearly spring event coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shutdown in New Jersey. Some schools found creative solutions to offer students in lieu of the formal year-end dance.

Middle Township hosted its “front porch prom,” inviting students to dress up and dance on their front porches, while After Prom Committee members drove around and handed out prizes. Ocean City held a red carpet event similar to a promenade for its seniors, inviting them to dress to impress and be recognized.