Ocean City, Stockton agreement paves way for students to graduate both in six years
Ocean City, Stockton agreement paves way for students to graduate both in six years

dual path partnership stockton ocean city

Ocean City School Superintendent Kathleen Taylor, left, speaks as Stockton University president Harvey Kesselman, Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich, Dean of the School of School of General Studies Robert Gregg, Dean of the School of Education Claudine Keenan and Director of Admissions Heather Medina look on during Tuesday's dual path partnership agreement signing  at Ocean City High School. The agreement allows Ocean City High School students to graduate both high school and college in six years.

 Claire Lowe

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City students will have the opportunity to graduate from both high school and college in six years thanks to a new agreement signed Tuesday with Stockton University.

Ocean City approached Stockton a few months ago with the idea for the dual path agreement, Superintendent Kathleen Taylor said.

“Together, we combined the colors of hope, achievement and aspiration on a palette that will enable us to create a canvas that is the Accelerated Pathways to College Program,” Taylor said. 

Incoming freshmen in the 2021-2022 school year will be eligible to participate.

The dual path agreement, a first for both Ocean City and Stockton, builds on the existing dual credit agreement between the two institutions that allows Ocean City students to take some Stockton college courses while still enrolled in high school.

Under the new partnership, Stockton agrees to give automatic acceptance to students who earn their high school diploma in three or four years at Ocean City High School with a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better.

Stockton will also increase its dual credit offerings at Ocean City High School to allow students to complete during high school as many as 32 college credits. Those credits transfer to Stockton, meaning students who graduate from Ocean City High School in three years will be eligible to enter Stockton as sophomore.

“This agreement recognizes Ocean City’s rigorous college preparatory curriculum that more than adequately prepares students to make the transition to college,” said Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman.

As part of the program, Stockton will provide on-site advisement and college admissions and financial aid workshops in Ocean City for prospective students and parents.

Academic and merit scholarships will also be available through Stockton for eligible students.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

