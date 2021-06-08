Ocean City, Stockton agreement paves way for students to graduate both in six years

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City students will have the opportunity to graduate from both high school and college in six years thanks to a new agreement signed Tuesday with Stockton University.

Ocean City approached Stockton a few months ago with the idea for the dual path agreement, Superintendent Kathleen Taylor said.

“Together, we combined the colors of hope, achievement and aspiration on a palette that will enable us to create a canvas that is the Accelerated Pathways to College Program,” Taylor said.

Incoming freshmen in the 2021-2022 school year will be eligible to participate.

The dual path agreement, a first for both Ocean City and Stockton, builds on the existing dual credit agreement between the two institutions that allows Ocean City students to take some Stockton college courses while still enrolled in high school.

Under the new partnership, Stockton agrees to give automatic acceptance to students who earn their high school diploma in three or four years at Ocean City High School with a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better.

