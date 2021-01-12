Ocean City schools plan 5-day, in-person instruction for some in February

Last month, the district scaled back its in-person time at the high school due to an increase in the number of student and staff COVID-19 cases, and the associated close-contact quarantines, Ocean City High School Principal Matt Jamison wrote at the time.

As of Jan. 8, the district reported 10 positive COVID-19 cases, six of which were in the high school, and 46 students and staff in quarantine due to close or direct contact with a COVID-positive person.

“It’s been a group effort to get the district to where it is now. Everyone has worked hard and utilized every ounce of information we’ve been able to accumulate over the last five months to feel confident in our strategy to open for five-day instruction,” Taylor said. “As we work to enact this next phase, we will continue to practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible, as well as continue to enforce the current CDC guidelines, ultimately aiding in a full reopen. Students and staff will also benefit from added Plexiglas barriers and other equipment.”

Taylor warned the future spread of the virus will be a “critical variable” moving forward.