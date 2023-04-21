OCEAN CITY — The Board of Education this week launched its search for a new superintendent to replace Matthew Friedman, who is leaving June 30 for a job with a district in Pennsylvania.

According to board President Chris Halliday, the district took the first step Friday by posting the position through the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and on the district’s website. The deadline to apply is May 5.

“The Board of Education has experience conducting a superintendent search and will draw from lessons learned to find an exceptional, dedicated leader for our district,” Halliday said in a statement. “We are resolute in our commitment to hire a superintendent who understands the distinctive needs of our South Jersey community and shares our ambition to prepare Ocean City students for success today and well into their futures.”

Friedman was hired less than a year ago to fill the position after Superintendent Kathleen Taylor retired. In that time, he found himself having to manage controversy over the state's health education standards, particularly as they pertained to sex education.

He was hired at a salary of $190,000.

According to Halliday, the board is working on an accelerated timeline to receive applications and interview candidates.

“At this time, we do not know the date when a new superintendent will join the district,” said Halliday. “I want to emphasize that although our goal is to bring on a new superintendent as soon as possible, our highest priority is finding the right individual — someone who is truly deserving of the position."