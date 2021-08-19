Ocean City School District to host community forum for parents on school reopening

OCEAN CITY — Parents and school staff are invited to attend a forum in the Ocean City High School library next week to discuss the reopening of school for the 2021-22 school year.
“We want to give everyone an opportunity to share their concerns or ask any questions regarding the upcoming school year with a proper platform for change if need be,” said interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi. “If we can hear people out firsthand, we may be able to come up with a solution as a community. We don’t want anyone to feel as if they aren’t heard.”
The community forum will start at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Masks will be required to enter.
According to administrators, it will be an opportunity for teachers, staff, parents and other community members to have an open discussion on a variety of topics involving the reopening of schools. Anyone with questions who cannot attend can email Baruffi's secretary by Monday at mkeiluhn@ocsdnj.org.
