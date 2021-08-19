 Skip to main content
Ocean City School District to host community forum for parents on school reopening
Ocean City School District to host community forum for parents on school reopening

Ocean City High School

Ocean City High School, Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue

Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties became the third and fourth school districts in Florida to adopt stricter mask mandates Wednesday, a day after school boards in Broward and Alachua counties faced threats of severe penalties for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

OCEAN CITY — Parents and school staff are invited to attend a forum in the Ocean City High School library next week to discuss the reopening of school for the 2021-22 school year.

“We want to give everyone an opportunity to share their concerns or ask any questions regarding the upcoming school year with a proper platform for change if need be,” said interim Superintendent Thomas Baruffi. “If we can hear people out firsthand, we may be able to come up with a solution as a community. We don’t want anyone to feel as if they aren’t heard.”

The community forum will start at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Masks will be required to enter.

According to administrators, it will be an opportunity for teachers, staff, parents and other community members to have an open discussion on a variety of topics involving the reopening of schools. Anyone with questions who cannot attend can email Baruffi's secretary by Monday at mkeiluhn@ocsdnj.org.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

