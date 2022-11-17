Ocean City school board vote inspires fresh rally by LGBTQ supporters

OCEAN CITY — Parents, students and residents bundled in heavy sweatshirts waved glow sticks Wednesday night in Veterans Memorial Park in support of the message “We Belong.”

Several members of the Board of Education attended. Members interviewed said they wanted to make clear that the district welcomes and supports its students.

Ocean City High School alumnus Jakob Pender helped organize the gathering, at which about 60 people lent visible support to LGBTQ students in the district. He cited the recent Board of Education election, at which three critics of state health education standards were elected, as motivation for the gathering.

“I would not have suggested this if not for the results of the election,” Pender said while walking to the high school, where many of those gathered also attended the school board meeting that evening. “If the election turned out the way I was hoping, I don’t think human rights would be under attack.”

This month, Ocean City voters rejected the incumbent school board members, opting instead for Catherine Panico, Elizabeth Nicoletti, Robin Shaffer and Kevin Barnes. Panico, Nicoletti and Shaffer ran together and were highly visible opponents of new state education standards, which include controversial sex education components. Some opponents of the standards have focused their criticism on the inclusion of material on gender identity and homosexuality.

The three have said they support inclusion for all students. But Pender and others point to their organizing a rally in September in support of parents’ rights, at which one of the invited speakers spoke in a derogatory way toward gays.

Barnes ran a separate campaign. He attended the vigil Wednesday night, saying he wanted to hear what participants had to say. But he sought to avoid casting the issues raised as an us-vs.-them conflict.

“I wasn’t aware we were picking sides,” he said. He said he supports all students in the district.

Diston Vanderslice, one of the current school board members who attended the vigil, said it was important for all students to feel like they are safe in school, and to feel like they can be themselves. Other members at the vigil included Patrick Kane, the current school board president, and Greg Whelan. Both men lost their reelection bids this year.

“Harvey Milk said all young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential. And that is exactly why we are here,” said Christine Stanford, of Upper Township, quoting a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first openly gay man elected to public office in California, who was murdered in 1978.

As one of the speakers at the vigil, Stanford said all students are entitled to an education free of bullying or harassment.

“Know your rights. Report harassment. Know that you have amazing teachers,” she said. “There’s a lot of us here who want you to know, we see you, we hear you, we support you. You are important. You have value. You are special. You are loved. You matter. You belong.”

The last line drew cheers at the vigil.

Several high school seniors attended, as did parents with children in the district. Some of the students spoke at the school board meeting, at which the appointment of an adviser to a new PRISM Club was on the agenda.

OCHS senior Nate Ginet had advocated for the formation of the club, describing it as similar to a Gay/Straight Alliance in other districts. At previous meetings, he suggested the district was dragging its feet on recognizing the club.

On Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to appoint teacher Carly Benson as the adviser to the club, the final step in its formation. She will receive a $2,546 stipend, similar to other club advisers in the district.

Some students and former students at the board meeting described the club’s creation as an important step.

Contacted after the meeting, Shaffer denied he and his running mates in the election are biased against LGBTQ students.

“That’s a false narrative,” he said, arguing the election indicated a more open and tolerant attitude in the community.

“We ran on the idea that we are going to be far more responsive than the previous board was,” Shaffer said. “We certainly believe all students belong in our schools.”

He remains critical of the state education standards, suggesting a new majority on the school board will likely take steps to modify how they are being taught in the district after they are sworn in Jan. 4.

Over the summer, the board narrowly voted to accept the state standards, with a single vote making the difference.

The three candidates had the endorsement of Moms for Liberty, a conservative organization that advocates for parental rights in schools. The organization has been criticized across the country over efforts to remove books from school libraries and prevent classroom discussions on race, gender and sexuality.

The new members-elect received some support at the board meeting.

“The voters have spoken, and it is very clear that parents want school administrators and teachers to be working on core competencies in reading, writing, math and social studies that were lost during the pandemic,” said Marie Hayes, an Ocean City resident. She said the school board election was not only about the rights of parents, and said all voters want students to feel safe and welcome, regardless of sexual orientation or identity.

“However, teachers need to be advancing educational competency instead of personal pronouns. We are proud that the candidates who won did not back down from their beliefs in the face of harassment and intimidation by activists both on and off the island,” she said at the board meeting.

Students and alumni who spoke at the meeting said pronouns are not a trivial thing, but rather a central part of a student’s identity, and said the refusal to use an individual’s preferred pronoun can be both stressful and alienating.