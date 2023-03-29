OCEAN CITY — Less than a year after concluding an extensive search for a new superintendent, the city’s school district will have to do it again, as current Superintendent Matt Friedman is leaving the district for a job in Pennsylvania.

The Quakertown Community School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, approved Friedman as its new superintendent at a special meeting Tuesday evening.

“The School Board is excited for Dr. Friedman to join us,” Quakertown board President Glenn Iosue said. “Dr. Friedman is the best fit! He is a visionary leader and passionate educator. Dr. Friedman will achieve the next level of excellence for our district.”

Friedman did not respond to a request for comment, but was quoted in the statement from the Quakertown district on Wednesday.

“I am honored to serve as the new superintendent of the Quakertown Community School District. I look forward to partnering with our students, parents and families, staff, school board and our community in accomplishing the District’s mission and vision.” he said. “This prepares our students for life after graduation as well-rounded, responsible individuals and engaged citizens in contributing their knowledge and skills to our global community.”

Earlier this week, Ocean City Board of Education President Chris Halliday wrote in a letter to parents and community members that if offered the job, Friedman will accept it.

“As professionals, most of us have had to make difficult career decisions and realize the weight of such decisions. Dr. Friedman chose his path forward after much consideration and deliberation with his family,” Halliday wrote.

Friedman will remain superintendent in Ocean City until June 30.

“The Board of Education will provide additional details about the superintendent search process early next week,” Halliday said Tuesday. “We have learned much about the process and benefit from previously compiled research, which includes community surveys. We will find a superintendent our Ocean City community deserves.”

This time last year, the Ocean City school board was meeting with candidates to replace Kathleen Taylor, who spent 15 years as the district superintendent.

The list had been narrowed down from 40 applicants, the result of what the district described as a nationwide search.

Friedman was appointed in May 2022 and started with the district over the summer at a salary of $190,000.

The school board recently amended his contract, which he said allowed him more time to travel for educational conferences and professional development.

Before Ocean City, Friedman served as assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum and instruction for the South Orange-Maplewood school district in Essex County.

The district has three schools, Ocean City High School, Ocean City Intermediate School and Ocean City Primary School, running from kindergarten to 12th grade, with a little more than 2,000 students.

Students from Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Corbin City and Longport attend Ocean City High School as part of sending/receiving agreements.

In the Quakertown Community School District, there are eight schools and 4,770 students, according to data posted by usnews.com.

Since beginning at the Ocean City district, Friedman has had a high profile in the community, particularly in regard to the district’s approach to state health and physical education standards. Some parents and community members opposed the implementation of those standards, with elements regarding sex education and gender proving controversial.

The district held a series of meetings with parents, and the standards were a major issue in the November school board election, which saw all the incumbent candidates defeated.

The opposition to the standards drew its own response, with students, alumni and others in the community raising concerns that LGBTQ students could be ostracized or otherwise face discrimination in the district.