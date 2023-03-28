OCEAN CITY — Less than a year after concluding an extensive search for a new superintendent, the city's school district may have to do it again, as current Superintendent Matt Friedman is likely to get a new job in Pennsylvania.

The Quakertown Community School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was set to vote on a new superintendent at a special meeting Tuesday evening.

The agenda for that school board did not include a name for the candidate, but the Bucks County Herald identified the candidate as Dr. Matthew Friedman of the Ocean City district.

Friedman did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Neither did Ocean City Board of Education President Chris Halliday.

This time last year, the Ocean City school board was meeting with candidates to replace Kathleen Taylor, who spent 15 years as the district superintendent.

The list had been narrowed down from 40 applicants, the result of what the district described as a nationwide search.

Friedman was appointed in May 2022 and started with the district over the summer at a salary of $190,000. The school board recently amended his contract, which he said allowed him more time to travel for educational conferences and professional development.

Before Ocean City, Friedman served as assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum and instruction for the South Orange-Maplewood school district in Essex County.

The district has three schools, Ocean City High School, Ocean City Intermediate School and Ocean City Primary School, running from kindergarten to 12th grade, with a little more than 2,000 students.

Students from Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Corbin City and Longport attend Ocean City High School as part of sending/receiving agreements.

In the Quakertown Community School District, there are eight schools and 4,770 students, according to data posted by usnews.com.

No one from the Quakertown district immediately responded to a message requesting comment Tuesday.

Since beginning at the Ocean City district, Friedman has had a high profile in the community, particularly in regard to the district’s approach to state health and physical education standards. Some parents and community members opposed the implementation of those standards, with elements regarding sex education and gender proving controversial.

The district held a series of meetings with parents, and the standards were a major issue in the November school board election, which saw all the incumbent candidates defeated.

The opposition to the standards drew its own response, with students, alumni and others in the community raising concerns that LGBTQ students could be ostracized or otherwise face discrimination in the district.