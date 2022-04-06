Ocean City narrows search for new superintendent

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Board of Education is getting closer in its search for a new superintendent of schools, according to information released by the district on Monday.

Out of an initial list of 40 applicants from across the country, the board interviewed 10 candidates. Last week, the board held three closed-door meetings, on March 27, 28 and 29, scheduled for interviews with potential superintendent candidates. Two meetings were held via zoom, and a third at the Ocean City Library.

According to a statement released by the district on Monday, the board met with five candidates and further narrowed the search.

“The board is prepared and excited to conduct a third round of interviews with three finalists in the coming weeks,” reads the statement released Monday evening. “We look forward to continuing this work to select the next permanent superintendent of the Ocean City School District. We have set a high bar, knowing our Ocean City community deserves a superintendent who can not only meet our expectations, but exceed them.”

Kathleen Taylor, who spent 15 years as the district superintendent, retired in August of 2021. The district began a national superintended search.

According to the district, a superintendent search firm called Strategic Educational Advantage conducted the initial screenings and interviews, narrowing the list to 10 candidates. School officials did not release the names of the applicants.

One name that is not on the list is Thomas Baruffi, the school district’s interim superintendent, appointed while the search was underway. After the board meetings last week, he said he was not a candidate for the job and never intended to be.

“As a retired superintendent I’m simply serving in the interim role until they find a permanent replacement for Dr. Taylor,” he said. Baruffi began teaching in 1983. He retired as the superintendent of Linwood schools until he retired in 2014, serving as the shared superintendent for the Linwood School District and Mainland Regional High School from 2009 until his retirement. After that, he served as interim super for other districts, including for Somers Point and Margate.

He said he was not involved in the board’s interview process and could not comment on the meetings at which candidates were interviewed.

On Monday, the school board also sent a letter to the school community, including parents and staff members, outlining the process.

According to a timeline of the search posted to the district website at oceancityschools.org, the consulting firm held focus groups last fall and in August and September conducted an online survey of community members to gather input on the qualifications Ocean City wanted in a superintendent.

In February, the firm interviewed candidates to decide which ones to present to the board. According to the site, the school board received resumes for all applicants.

Plans are to begin contract negotiations with a candidate in April and appoint a new superintendent by April or May.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

