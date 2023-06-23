OCEAN CITY — With time running out before the current superintendent leaves the district, the Ocean City Board of Education on Thursday voted to hire Scott McCartney as interim superintendent, at a rate of $700 a day.

The term runs from July 1 until Dec. 31, but board members suggest he will likely be replaced with a new superintendent to replace Matt Friedman, who is leaving the district after less than a year on the job.

McCartney previously worked in Egg Harbor Township and was named the Southern Regional Superintendent of the Year for 2015 by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators. For the 2022-23 school year, he has been the interim principal at Lindenwold High School in Camden County.

Two board members voted against his appointment, in a meeting that highlighted divisions on the board and in the community.

Board President Scott Halliday praised McCartney’s qualifications, saying he was willing to step in to lead the district while the search continued for a permanent superintendent.

“So what’s the controversy?” he said at the Thursday meeting.

While mild by the standards of some other districts in the area, there were exchanges between board members while the appointment was being discussed, which were contentious enough to draw a rebuke from Lauren Knopp, an Ocean City High School senior and one of the student representatives to the Board of Education.

“I hate to see this board so divided,” Knopp said as the board discussed hiring McCartney. It was her last meeting as a student rep for the graduating senior, who had been lauded for her efforts at the same meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, board member Robin Shaffer criticized the proposed hiring, saying the district should instead promote from within, at one point mentioning Lauren Gunther, the district’s director of student services, who has sought the superintendent’s job.

Shaffer also discussed details of the contract with McCartney, including provisions for a $1,500 computer for McCartney to use at home and additional funds for professional development. Board attorney Michael Stanton said the discussions should take place in closed session.

All decisions, and most of the discussions, of public bodies in New Jersey must by law take place in public, under the Open Public Meetings Act. There are exceptions, including for discussions of contract negotiations and personnel matters, but in those cases, the vote must take place in public, and minutes of the closed-door talks are supposed to be made public eventually.

“The Open Public Meetings Act exists for a reason. And it’s to not only to let the public access as much information as possible, it’s also meant to protect matters relating to personnel and students,” Knopp said at the meeting. “And by discussing a personnel matter in front like this, I feel like it’s a disrespect to the teachers and administrators that work in this district, because I don’t want them to … feel like their contracts or jobs can be discussed in public.”

Shaffer took issue with a retired educator receiving pay while also receiving a pension, describing it as double dipping.

“Retired superintendents ride a circuit of New Jersey school districts, receiving a full pension,” Shaffer said.

Promoting from within would mean someone would have two jobs while preparing for the next school year, Halliday said.

“So which job do you not want them to do?” asked board member Fran Newman, one of the Upper Township representatives on the board.

Board member Joe Clark, a former board president, said the open meeting was not the proper forum for the discussion.

“This was all discussed in closed session. So why are we hashing it out here? If you were there, you could have asked all this,” Clark said. The board held a closed-door meeting June 17 to reach a consensus on the interim superintendent. “We discussed it and we discussed it and discussed it. There were very valid reasons. This is not the forum. You should have been there.”

Shaffer indicated he had a scheduling conflict and said Clark should have been at another meeting, a forum at which members of the public spoke about what they want to see in a new superintendent.

“You should have been there, OK?” Shaffer said.

Shaffer and member Catherine Panico voted against McCartney’s appointment. They had run as a ticket in November, along with Liz Nicoletti, who voted in favor of the hiring. It was the first time the three had not voted as a block.

The three ran with the endorsement of the national group Moms for Liberty, a conservative organization with a growing profile on issues related to schools, Black history, gender identity and sex education. The three Ocean City candidates ran with a focus on new state education standards that went into effect this year that have proven controversial in Ocean City and statewide.

Sparring over the new super was only part of the lengthy meeting, which also included recognitions for staff members and teachers of the year for each of the three schools in the district, recognitions for the students of the month in each school and a presentation on the successful spring sports season.

The board also thanked Knopp and fellow student representatives Isabella Pero and Christian Ganter for their service.

Board member Kevin Barnes wished outgoing Superintendent Friedman well and thanked him for his efforts on behalf of the district.

In a statement on McCartney’s hiring, Halliday described him as an experienced and well-regarded superintendent who will lead the district at a critical time. He said the hope is to have a permanent superintendent in place by the start of the next school year.

“He understands the distinctive culture and needs of this region, the challenges and, most importantly, the opportunities of our shore community," Halliday said. "We believe he is the right person to engage and work with the Board of Education, his colleagues in the district, and our community in the coming months.”