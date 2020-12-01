 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City High School eliminates lunch period in bid to slow COVID-19 spread
0 comments
top story

Ocean City High School eliminates lunch period in bid to slow COVID-19 spread

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean City High School

Ocean City High School, Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City High School will modify its hybrid learning schedule after the region moved into a high-risk level of community COVID-19 transmission last week, school officials said Tuesday.

The change, which only affects students at the high school, will go into effect Thursday with the shortening of the day to remove lunch. Additional changes will be announced later in the week.

In a letter to families Tuesday, Ocean City High School Principal Matt Jamison said the school was compelled to take action to continue instruction and “reduce unstructured large group gatherings.”

“This decision was made based on the increased amount of student and staff COVID cases, and the associated close-contact quarantines,” Jamison wrote.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Nov. 25, the district reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases of students and staff at the high school, and 146 who were placed on quarantine status due to direct contact.

Under the modified schedule, bagged lunches will be provided to students, although they are not to be eaten while riding the bus.

Currently, students are attending school two days a week, with three days of virtual learning. Until now, the school day included a lunch period. Beginning Thursday and Friday, the schedule will change to eight shortened periods, with the day ending about 12:30 p.m. On Monday, the number of periods will be reduced to six, but the exact schedule has not yet been released.

School officials said the ultimate goal is to not have to move into full remote learning, but to do this, the entire community must take the recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The district urges community members to consider this while making holiday plans.

Updates will be posted via SwiftK-12 messaging, social media and the district website. Additional COVID-19 prevention guidelines can be found at oceancityschools.org.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News