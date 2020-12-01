Ocean City High School eliminates lunch period in bid to slow COVID-19 spread

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City High School will modify its hybrid learning schedule after the region moved into a high-risk level of community COVID-19 transmission last week, school officials said Tuesday.

The change, which only affects students at the high school, will go into effect Thursday with the shortening of the day to remove lunch. Additional changes will be announced later in the week.

In a letter to families Tuesday, Ocean City High School Principal Matt Jamison said the school was compelled to take action to continue instruction and “reduce unstructured large group gatherings.”

“This decision was made based on the increased amount of student and staff COVID cases, and the associated close-contact quarantines,” Jamison wrote.

As of Nov. 25, the district reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases of students and staff at the high school, and 146 who were placed on quarantine status due to direct contact.

Under the modified schedule, bagged lunches will be provided to students, although they are not to be eaten while riding the bus.