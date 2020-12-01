Ocean City High School eliminates lunch in bid to slow COVID-19 spread

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City High School will modify its hybrid learning schedule after the region moved into a high-risk level of community COVID-19 transmission last week, school officials said Tuesday.
The change, which only affects students at the high school, will go into effect Thursday with the shortening of the day to remove lunch. Additional changes will be announced later in the week.
In a letter to families Tuesday, Ocean City High School Principal Matt Jamison said the school was compelled to take action to continue instruction and "reduce unstructured large group gatherings."
"This decision was made based on the increased amount of student and staff COVID cases, and the associated close-contact quarantines," Jamison wrote.
As of Nov. 25, the district reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases of students and staff at the high school, and 146 who were placed on quarantine status due to direct contact.
Under the modified schedule, bagged lunches will be provided to students, although they are not to be eaten while riding the bus.
Currently, students are attending school two days a week, with three days of virtual learning. Until now, the school day included a lunch period. Beginning Thursday and Friday, the schedule will change to eight shortened periods, with the day ending about 12:30 p.m. On Monday, the number of periods will be reduced to six, but the exact schedule has not yet been released.
School officials said the ultimate goal is to not have to move into full remote learning, but to do this, the entire community must take the recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The district urges community members to consider this while making holiday plans.
Updates will be posted via SwiftK-12 messaging, social media and the district website. Additional COVID-19 prevention guidelines can be found at oceancityschools.org.
