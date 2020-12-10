 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations expected to diversify Stockton Board of Trustees
0 comments
top story

Nominations expected to diversify Stockton Board of Trustees

{{featured_button_text}}
Stockton file photo

A new and more diverse group of candidates may soon be appointed to the Stockton University Board of Trustees, expanding it from 12 to 15 members.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to nominate for appointment four new members and reappointment two existing members to the board, according to state officials.

The anticipated appointments are expected Thursday afternoon during the Senate Quorum, and must be approved by the state Senate.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This diverse group of highly qualified nominees has a shared sense of commitment to growing Stockton’s footprint as both an academic and economic engine for the broader region’s continued resurgence,” said Murphy. “I look forward to their confirmation by the Senate, and the many contributions they’ll bring to the Stockton community for years to come.”

Current Trustees Leo Schoffer and Madeline Deninger will be nominated for reappointment. New nominees for appointment are Jose Lozano, a Stockton alumni who currently serves as Vice President for Corporate Services and Governance at Hackensack Meridian Health; Michelle Keates, another Stockton alumnus, Stockton Foundation board member, and First Vice President/Wealth Management for Janney Montgomery Scott LLC; Rev. Collin Days, senior pastor at Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City; and Sonia Gonsalves, professor emerita of psychology at Stockton and former member of the college’s Council of Black Faculty & Staff.

The college, with campuses in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, has a large footprint over the South Jersey shore region and continues to expand. The student body has grown more diverse over the last five years, from 70% white, 12% Hispanic, 7% Black and 6% Asian in 2016 to 63% white, 16% Hispanic, 9% Black and 7% Asian this fall, school enrollment data show.

Stockton University is governed by its Board of Trustees, which currently consists of twelve members: nine New Jersey citizens, all voting members appointed by the governor; President Harvey Kesselman, a non-voting member; and two student representatives elected by the student body, one of whom serves as the voting student representative and the other as the student alternate.

Trustee appointments are for six years, but each board member serves until his/her successor is appointed. The position is unpaid.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Stockton University Board of Trustees

Raymond R. Ciccone, CPA CFF ('79), Chair

First Year of Appointment: 2012

Number of Terms Served: 3

Term Expiration: June 2021

Andy Dolce, Vice Chair

First Year of Appointment: 2016

Number of Terms Served: 1

Term Expiration: June 2022

Nelida Valentin('86), Secretary

First Year of Appointment: 2016

Number of Terms Served: 1

Term Expiration: June 2022

Nancy Davis

First Year of Appointment: 2017

Number of Terms Served: 1

Term Expiration: June 2023

Madeleine Deininger (’80)

First Year of Appointment: 2007

Number of Terms Served: 2

Term Expiration: June 2019

(Holdover)

Stanley M. Ellis

First Year of Appointment: 2004

Number of Terms Served: 3

Term Expiration: June 2023

(Holdover)

Michael Jacobson, Esq.

First Year of Appointment: 1985

Number of Terms Served: 6

Term Expiration: June 2020

(Deceased)

Leo B. Schoffer, Esq.

First Year of Appointment: 2011

Number of Terms Served: 1

Term Expiration: June 2017 (Holdover)

Meg Worthington

First Year of Appointment: 2016

Number of Terms Served: 1

Term Expiration: June 2021

Tyler Rodriguez, Student Trustee

First Year of Appointment: 2019

Number of Terms Served: 1

Term Expiration: June 2021

Jaiden Chavis, Student Trustee Alternate

First Year of Appointment: 2020

Number of Terms Served: 0

Term Expiration: June 2022

Harvey Kesselman ('79), President and Ex-Officio

First Year of Appointment: 2015

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News