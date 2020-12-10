Nominations expected to diversify Stockton Board of Trustees

A new and more diverse group of candidates may soon be appointed to the Stockton University Board of Trustees, expanding it from 12 to 15 members.
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to nominate for appointment four new members and reappointment two existing members to the board, according to state officials.
The anticipated appointments are expected Thursday afternoon during the Senate Quorum, and must be approved by the state Senate.
Support Local Journalism
“This diverse group of highly qualified nominees has a shared sense of commitment to growing Stockton’s footprint as both an academic and economic engine for the broader region’s continued resurgence,” said Murphy. “I look forward to their confirmation by the Senate, and the many contributions they’ll bring to the Stockton community for years to come.”
Current Trustees Leo Schoffer and Madeline Deninger will be nominated for reappointment. New nominees for appointment are Jose Lozano, a Stockton alumni who currently serves as Vice President for Corporate Services and Governance at Hackensack Meridian Health; Michelle Keates, another Stockton alumnus, Stockton Foundation board member, and First Vice President/Wealth Management for Janney Montgomery Scott LLC; Rev. Collin Days, senior pastor at Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City; and Sonia Gonsalves, professor emerita of psychology at Stockton and former member of the college’s Council of Black Faculty & Staff.
The college, with campuses in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, has a large footprint over the South Jersey shore region and continues to expand. The student body has grown more diverse over the last five years, from 70% white, 12% Hispanic, 7% Black and 6% Asian in 2016 to 63% white, 16% Hispanic, 9% Black and 7% Asian this fall, school enrollment data show.
Stockton University is governed by its Board of Trustees, which currently consists of twelve members: nine New Jersey citizens, all voting members appointed by the governor; President Harvey Kesselman, a non-voting member; and two student representatives elected by the student body, one of whom serves as the voting student representative and the other as the student alternate.
Trustee appointments are for six years, but each board member serves until his/her successor is appointed. The position is unpaid.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.