Nominations expected to diversify Stockton Board of Trustees

A new and more diverse group of candidates may soon be appointed to the Stockton University Board of Trustees, expanding it from 12 to 15 members.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to nominate for appointment four new members and reappointment two existing members to the board, according to state officials.

The anticipated appointments are expected Thursday afternoon during the Senate Quorum, and must be approved by the state Senate.

“This diverse group of highly qualified nominees has a shared sense of commitment to growing Stockton’s footprint as both an academic and economic engine for the broader region’s continued resurgence,” said Murphy. “I look forward to their confirmation by the Senate, and the many contributions they’ll bring to the Stockton community for years to come.”