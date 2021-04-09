 Skip to main content
No tuition increase at Atlantic Cape; Gala to be held outdoors
No tuition increase at Atlantic Cape; Gala to be held outdoors

ACCC

Atlantic Cape Community College student center at the college’s Mays Landing campus.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic Cape Community College will not increase tuition in the fall, the college announced.

At a March meeting, the Board of Trustees voted to maintain its current tuition and fees through the entire 2021-22 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the typical cost for a full-time student taking 12 credits at about $2,171, plus any additional required lab fees per semester.

In addition, the board announced that a "substantial" number of classes will be held in person, with hybrid and online classes also available. 

“A total return to campus life in the fall is something that everyone is looking forward to, but we must make sure we can do it in a safe manner that exceeds the expectations of the state of New Jersey,” said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. “We feel that by September, we will be in a good place to start bringing additional students and staff back to our campuses.”

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Restaurant Gala does 'al Fresco'

Atlantic Cape Community College’s annual Restaurant Gala will be held this year, but with a COVID-friendly twist. The gala will be held outdoors 6 p.m., June 23 at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City, with a rain date of June 24, the college announced.

The Restaurant Gala is one of Atlantic Cape's largest scholarship fundraising events, generating more than $3.5 million in scholarships for the students attending the Academy of Culinary Arts over the last 37 years. Proceeds from this year's 38th event will also benefit the college’s student emergency fund and Atlantic Cape Foundation operations.

Last year's event was turned virtual as the spring fundraiser coincided with the statewide shutdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still managed to raise $150,000.

The gala will continue to feature the creations of student chefs and area restaurants, and live music from the Dirty Dozen Dance Band.

General admission tickets to the event cost $150 each and group purchases are available.

For more information, visit atlantic.edu/gala or contact Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or kjackson@atlantic.edu.

Kids College returns to Atlantic Cape

Atlantic Cape will offer its Kids College this summer for children ages 7-16, providing hands-on experiences in popular activities such as art, culinary and STEM.

In addition to the four-day courses offered this summer, Atlantic Cape is also offering two new four-week Saturday enrichment classes in culinary and exploring anime that begin in May.

To see the full list of course offerings and to register, visit www.atlantic.edu/kidscollege. For more information, questions, or help registering, call 609-343-4811.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

