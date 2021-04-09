No tuition increase at Atlantic Cape; Gala to be held outdoors

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic Cape Community College will not increase tuition in the fall, the college announced.

At a March meeting, the Board of Trustees voted to maintain its current tuition and fees through the entire 2021-22 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the typical cost for a full-time student taking 12 credits at about $2,171, plus any additional required lab fees per semester.

In addition, the board announced that a "substantial" number of classes will be held in person, with hybrid and online classes also available.

“A total return to campus life in the fall is something that everyone is looking forward to, but we must make sure we can do it in a safe manner that exceeds the expectations of the state of New Jersey,” said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. “We feel that by September, we will be in a good place to start bringing additional students and staff back to our campuses.”

