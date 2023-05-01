OCEAN CITY — The Board of Education on Thursday approved a $48.23 million budget for the 2023-24 school year, which does not include an increase in the tax rate.

The budget includes a tax rate of 19.9 cents for every $100 of assessed property value.

Based on that, the owner of a house assessed at $500,000 would pay $995 in school taxes next year, if there were any houses assessed at $500,000 in Ocean City.

Both the city and the school tend to use that number for examples of the tax rate impact. At the meeting, school Business Administrator Timothy Kelley said that reflects the assessed value, rather than the market value, but still said he should probably increase it to at least $600,000.

“I promise I will next year,” he said. The tax impact is only for the school taxes, and does not include city or county taxes.

The school tax rate will raise $24.6 million toward the budget, the largest portion of the needed revenue, Kelley told the board. The district also takes in $11.5 million in tuition, and an additional $2.9 million from school choice tuition aid. Ocean City is a kindergarten-through-12th grade district, with students from Sea Isle City, Upper Township, Corbin City and Longport attending Ocean City High School in addition to school choice students.

The budget total includes $2.67 million in special revenue funding, including $1.6 million in federal funding for different programs.