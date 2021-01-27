No quorum again at Atlantic City school board meeting

ATLANTIC CITY — For the third time this month, the local school board had to cancel a meeting due to lack of a quorum.
The board could not begin its regular meeting Tuesday because not enough members were present.
Board President Shay Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard and Walter Johnson were the only members present for Tuesday's meeting, where regular business was set to be conducted.
Steele opened Tuesday's meeting for a roll call at 6 p.m. and waited 15 minutes for more members to arrive, but they did not.
Last week, a special meeting intended for board members to discuss the disputed residency of one of its members, Farook Hossain, could not start because there was no quorum.
Ventnor Board of Education member Joseph McDevitt was a community-oriented public servant an…
And the board's reorganization meeting Jan. 6 suffered a similar fate, and was rescheduled and held Jan. 11.
Atlantic City Board of Education rules require six members for a quorum of the 10-member board. State rules require school boards to meet at least once every two months during the period in which schools are in session. The state statute says if no quorum is met, the board meeting may adjourn to a day not more than seven days following the original date.
Steele said he would be considering board rules for how to handle members who miss consecutive meetings.
According to the board's bylaws, any member who misses three consecutive meetings without just cause can be removed from the board by a majority vote of its remaining members.
This is the second meeting missed for Hossain, as well as members John Devlin, Kazi Islam, Subrata Chowdhury and Albert Herbert.
One seat is vacant after Ventnor representative Joseph McDevitt died last week due to complications from COVID-19.
