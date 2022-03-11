 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No increase in general tuition rate at Atlantic Cape Community College

Atlantic Cape Community College, Provided

Atlantic Cape Community College students will see no increase in the general tuition rate and a reduction in the tuition rate for the Academy of Culinary Arts for the 2022-23 school year, the school said Friday.  

The Board of Trustees approved the college’s Fiscal Year 2023 tuition and fee schedule as well as the annual budget at its monthly meeting Feb. 22 at the Mays Landing campus.

The current general tuition rate is $146.10 per credit for in-county residents. Academy of Culinary Arts tuition will decrease from its current rate of $360 per credit for in-county residents to $300 per credit, not including culinary-specific program fees, according to the school. 

The next meeting of the Atlantic Cape Board of Trustees is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 22 at the Worthington Atlantic City Campus.

