No answer yet on state testing in New Jersey this spring

The guidance suggested states could delay tests until summer or fall, shorten them or administer them remotely where possible.

“In addition to encouraging flexibility around assessments, (USDOE) is allowing states to request a waiver for the Every Student Succeeds Act's accountability and school identification requirements. This flexibility will explicitly include waiving the accountability provisions relating to having a 95% test participation rate,” a news release from the USDOE announcing the guidance reads.

The federal testing mandate falls under the Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal education law that replaced No Child Left Behind under President Barack Obama.

Last spring, New Jersey applied for and received a waiver from the USDOE under the Trump administration canceling the standardized tests due to the pandemic after all schools in the state were ordered to transition to virtual learning.

Standard tests needed to help students hurt by school closings For months there has been a broad medical science consensus that schools should be open and …

New Jersey announced earlier this year a delay in the mandatory testing until April while assessing its options for spring testing. In addition, the state announced plans recently to collect midyear local testing data to assess student learning during a highly unusual school year when the majority of the state's school districts offered only remote or hybrid learning options.