NJEA supports COVID-19 'vaccine or testing' mandate for educators

The New Jersey Education Association said it would support a mandate from the state requiring educators be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19.
"We believe that a ‘vaccine or testing’ requirement like we saw in Gov. Murphy’s EO covering healthcare workers is appropriate and responsible," NJEA spokesman Steven Baker said. "If the Governor’s executive order requiring vaccination or regular testing in certain other sectors is extended to schools, we will work to ensure that it is implemented in a way that protects the health and welfare of everyone involved. In any case, we will continue to encourage and promote vaccination for school employees and all eligible New Jersey residents.”
On Thursday, NJ.com reported that such a mandate for educators was in the pipeline "within days," citing sources "with knowledge of Murphy's plans."
On Aug. 6, Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order mandating vaccines or regular testing for healthcare workers and those who work in congregate settings like long-term care or prisons. That order has a Sept. 7 effective date "at which time any covered workers that have not provided adequate proof that they are fully vaccinated must submit to weekly or twice weekly testing on an ongoing basis until fully vaccinated," the order says.
On the same day, Murphy issued another executive order mandating that when the 2021-22 school year starts in the coming weeks, all students, staff and visitors in all primary, elementary and secondary schools will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Baker did not confirm if the union has been in contact with the governor's office over a vaccine mandate, and said he had no insight on what a requirement would look like or when it would be extended to school employees.
New Jersey has more than 145,000 certified staff members including 129,689 full-time classroom teachers, state data show. NJEA membership includes 125,079 teachers, and 49,179 support staff.
Baker did say the union has publicly promoted vaccination for all eligible individuals.
"We ran ads last spring featuring our members talking about the importance of vaccination. Vaccination is the best tool we have to better protect our schools and communities," he said.
The governor's office has declined to comment.
The states where hospitals are filling up, and 10 other trends from this week's data
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.