NJEA supports COVID-19 'vaccine or testing' mandate for educators

The New Jersey Education Association said it would support a mandate from the state requiring educators be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19.

"We believe that a ‘vaccine or testing’ requirement like we saw in Gov. Murphy’s EO covering healthcare workers is appropriate and responsible," NJEA spokesman Steven Baker said. "If the Governor’s executive order requiring vaccination or regular testing in certain other sectors is extended to schools, we will work to ensure that it is implemented in a way that protects the health and welfare of everyone involved. In any case, we will continue to encourage and promote vaccination for school employees and all eligible New Jersey residents.”

On Thursday, NJ.com reported that such a mandate for educators was in the pipeline "within days," citing sources "with knowledge of Murphy's plans."