NJEA officials gather in support of Pleasantville diverse-curriculum leader

PLEASANTVILLE — The state’s largest teachers union is rallying on behalf of the leader of an esteemed diverse-curriculum program in the local school district.

Members of the New Jersey Education Association attended the Pleasantville Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to ask for the restoration of Tamar LaSure-Owens to her position as coordinator of the AMHOTINO program, short for Amistad, Holocaust and Latino history.

Christine Miles, director of NJEA professional development and instructional issues, spoke on LaSure-Owens’ behalf Tuesday. She said many diversification efforts in education tended to be disjointed and that protecting the positions of those charged with developing diverse teaching standards was important.

“It’s incredibly disappointing and disconcerting that the board is removing a position that was really a lighthouse type of position and could shine a light and be a model for all sorts of districts throughout the state,” Miles said.

Pleasantville Public Schools entered into a partnership agreement with the state Amistad Commission in March. The agreement had LaSure-Owens diversify district curriculum and build toward the state’s inclusive learning standards, while working to help implement those standards in other school districts across the state. The Amistad Commission, which is an autonomous body within the state Department of Education, would in turn reimburse the district for LaSure-Owens’ salary. That reimbursement, however, never came, according to district officials.

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said the district has reached out to the state on multiple occasions to have the situation resolved. She said they are still pressing state officials for reimbursement promised by last year’s agreement and are seeking to set an agreement for the 2022-23 school year. State officials, Farkas said, have not been responsive.

“They made a promise,” Farkas said of the state’s commitment to the district.

Farkas said the district would continue to support inclusive education programming and that it would not abandon the AMHOTINO program. In the case that the state does respond, Farkas said district officials would be eager to restore LaSure-Owens’ role.

“We still have hope,” Farkas said.

The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

Miles said she believed it was the district’s prerogative to restore LaSure-Owens to the AMOTINO coordinator position in some capacity, regardless of the state’s actions.

The school board voted Tuesday to rehire LaSure-Owens as a first-grade teacher, which was the position she held prior to her installation as AMHOTINO coordinator. It had entertained a resolution to terminate the partnership agreement with the Amistad Commission at the Aug. 9 school board meeting. That resolution failed 4-2, falling short of a five-vote threshold required to deal with personnel matters on the nine-member board.

Representatives from local NJEA affiliates and the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations spoke during the meeting’s public comment section.

ACCEA President Barbara Rheault praised LaSure-Owens, noting she had received the NJEA Urban Education Activist award in December. A former Main Street School teacher, Rheault said district faculty and staff are committed to the AMHOTINO mission.

“It’s not just what she does in her classroom, it’s what she imparts and teaches to every staff member here, and they in turn continue to sew those seeds of equity and truth,” said Rheault, who sits on the Board of Directors for the National Education Association.

Sundjata Sekou, a third-grade teacher in Irvington, Essex County, drove more than two hours to attend the meeting at Pleasantville High School. He praised LaSure-Owens and Pleasantville for their unique diversity curriculum and said he was eager to press the state to have the situation resolved.

“We are willing to bring the smoke to the Amistad Commission,” Sekou said.

Members of the board Tuesday were largely sympathetic to LaSure-Owens, although they varied as to how they should resolve the situation with the state. Board President Jerome Page said he and the district fully supported LaSure-Owens and her initiatives. The board fully paid for LaSure-Owens’ work as AMHOTINO coordinator last year, he said, but stressed that it was incumbent on the state to honor its financial commitments to the district regarding her contract.

The discussion over LaSure-Owens’ status came in the midst of a school board meeting that lasted about four hours. Board members traded barbs over the composition of an ad hoc committee to devise a response to a collaborative monitoring report presented in August, as well as how to provide more consistent education to children in the midst of a widespread bus driver shortage, alongside several other controversies. NJEA officials ordered pizza for attendees during the long intermission when the board entered into executive session.

The board has been locked in a feud over the superintendent position and related issues since it voted to place Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave 11 months ago. There have been 14 superintendents at Pleasantville over the past 14 years, and the district was subject to a fiscal monitor from 2007 to 2021.

Several NJEA officials expressed concern over what they characterized as dysfunction on the board. Janet Davis, of Hackensack, Bergen County, even interjected to admonish the board during the meeting.

In other developments, the board voted to partner with AtlantiCare to conduct school physicals at no cost to parents and guardians. Farkas also noted that the state Department of Education had selected Leeds Avenue School students to decorate the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.