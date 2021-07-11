NJ summer school programs aim to tackle academic, social losses from COVID-19

ABSECON — In a classroom at the Marsh Elementary School Thursday, teacher Shelby Townsend sat with kindergartner Ellie Kuenzer and helped her cut a worksheet into strips.
When Ellie, who received all virtual instruction last year, had trouble with the scissors, Townsend noticed that she may need a left-handed pair and replaced them. Ellie got back to cutting.
“Much better,” Townsend acknowledged as she guided her through the lesson.
It’s summer, but the lessons happening in the classroom make it seem like part of a regular school year and not the sometimes virtual, socially-distanced and masked year that was 2020-21.
“It feels like real school again,” said Sherry Spence-Leslie, acting principal of the Leeds Avenue School in Pleasantville.
Schools across the state are welcoming hundreds of students back to the hallways for summer school to address learning loss associated with the hybrid and virtual school years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a severe drop in kids who were on level with reading,” said Millville Superintendent Tony Trongone, who added that getting students reacquainted with in-person education is critical.
There are more than 600 students in preschool through 12th grade participating in Millville’s summer learning loss program.
Since March of 2020, schools in New Jersey have been allocated nearly $5 billion in emergency federal funding for COVID-19 relief. While the second round of funding — totaling $829 million — included addressing learning loss as an allowable use, the third round of funding at $2.5 billion mandated that at least 20% must be used for it.
Most programs are four days a week over five weeks, and many are offering wrap-around services that will offer enrichment and address afternoon childcare.
South Jersey school administrators said they wanted to focus on reading and math — two big components of statewide standardized testing — but another big component, they said is recouping the social and emotional skills lost from being socially distanced.
“Some of those kids haven’t been in school and they forget how to play on the playground,” said Stephanie Bush, director of curriculum and instruction for Stafford Township School District.
Stafford, a preschool through sixth-grade district, has about 150 students participating in its summer program. Bush said the district tested and tracked student progress throughout the year, so when they found out in the spring they would get funding for the summer program, they delved into the data to see where the deficiencies were.
“It’s a little of everything. We’re kind of taking the STEAM approach,” Bush said, referring to the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
She said that geometry and data measurement were two areas that were lacking across all grade levels, as well as reading skills.
In Absecon, there are about 250 students who are participating in the summer learning loss program. Journee Byard, 6, had Townsend as a long-term substitute last year when she was all-virtual.
“It feels great to see her in person,” Journee said of Townsend.
“When Journee came, she had a big smile and gave me a big hug,” Townsend said. “I can tell this program is important, especially for kids who were virtual."
Across the city border in Pleasantville, more students filled the classrooms inside the Leeds Avenue School. It was just after 1 p.m. and the district’s academic programming — math, English and science — was ending and the enrichment programming was starting up. More than 700 students are attending the summer program, which has been integrated with the afterschool CARE program.
In one classroom, students in one corner were playing the “Just Dance” video game and in another some were playing a game of “Monopoly” with their teacher.
“It’s very nice to be back in school,” said 9-year-old Kali Davis of Pleasantville. “I get to see all my friends again and get to see the teachers in person.”
Pleasantville School District had been all-virtual since school closed across the state in March of last year. It wasn’t until June that the school opened up in-person learning two days a week for students in special education and English Language Learners. Most of the students attending summer school hadn’t been back in school at all last school year.
Assistant Superintendent Christiana Otuwa said it was important that the summer program addressed a variety of needs, from academics to enrichment programs to social skills, and even to learning the building layouts.
"We want to integrate all that into our curriculum so that all students are paid attention to, to their needs, to where they are, and also social, emotionally, because they've been out of school for a long time," she said.
Rayna Hendricks, vice principal at the high school, said that the educators in the district had a lot of input in developing the curriculum for summer school, including allowing hands-on science labs in the high school grades.
"When you're virtual, from a teacher's standpoint, you don’t get to know your students like you would in person," she said. "That provided a large gap in the learning and the instruction. It just limits you."
Tammy Misa, a fourth-grade teacher at Leeds Avenue, was leading a group of students in building a slide as part of the graphic arts programming.
“Oh, we love being back in the classroom,” Misa said. “They’ve already said they learned a lot in the three days back in the classroom.”
Because the federally-mandated statewide standardized testing has been canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19, districts were not able to measure on a global scale the impact of the pandemic on learning. However, most districts had their own systems for keeping track of academic growth. Next fall, the state will test students with the Start Strong assessment, a modified version of the spring learning assessment.
Trongone and other administrators said that the summer programming will be helpful, but it’s not a cure-all for the learning loss from the pandemic. In fact, many of the district leaders said they plan to continue the programming through the school year and next summer.
“I think our work’s not going to be done. This is going to be a two-year process,” Trongone said. “Although I think we have outstanding people who are doing what’s best for kids, we know that each day we're improving on our process because it is something new. We’ve never had this number of students in the building in summertime.”
GALLERY: Absecon and Pleasantville summer school programs aim to tackle academic, social losses from COVID-19
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Stude…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Stude…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Efrai…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Kayde…
Students Janessa Martinez, 9, Briana Almonte, 10, and Kali Davis, 9, play a game of Monopoly Thursday, July 8 at the Leeds Avenue School with …
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Harmo…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Antho…
Tammy Misa, a fourth grade teacher at Leeds Avenue, leads a group of students in building a slide as part of the graphic arts programming Thur…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Nayel…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Muzah…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)…
Incoming sixth grade students Jamar Alexander and Justin Blanco, both 11, work on building a robotic spider Thursday, July 8 at the Leeds Aven…
On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Ahkir…
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
Absecon second grade students gather in the Attales gymnasium for a team building exercise Thursday, July 8 as part of the district's summer l…
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
Absecon kindergarten teacher Shelby Townsend helps 5-year-old Ellie Kuenzer with her scissor skills on Thursday, July 8 during the district's …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
Absecon students Journee Byard, 6, and Ellie Kuenzer, 5, works on math problems involving dice. Journee Byard had Townsend as a long-term subs…
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
In addition to the summer learning loss program, Absecon school district is continuing to operate is extended school year program for special …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …
