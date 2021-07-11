NJ summer school programs aim to tackle academic, social losses from COVID-19

“Oh, we love being back in the classroom,” Misa said. “They’ve already said they learned a lot in the three days back in the classroom.”

Because the federally-mandated statewide standardized testing has been canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19, districts were not able to measure on a global scale the impact of the pandemic on learning. However, most districts had their own systems for keeping track of academic growth. Next fall, the state will test students with the Start Strong assessment, a modified version of the spring learning assessment.

Trongone and other administrators said that the summer programming will be helpful, but it’s not a cure-all for the learning loss from the pandemic. In fact, many of the district leaders said they plan to continue the programming through the school year and next summer.

“I think our work’s not going to be done. This is going to be a two-year process,” Trongone said. “Although I think we have outstanding people who are doing what’s best for kids, we know that each day we're improving on our process because it is something new. We’ve never had this number of students in the building in summertime.”

GALLERY: Absecon and Pleasantville summer school programs aim to tackle academic, social losses from COVID-19 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Stude… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Stude… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Efrai… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Kayde… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool Students Janessa Martinez, 9, Briana Almonte, 10, and Kali Davis, 9, play a game of Monopoly Thursday, July 8 at the Leeds Avenue School with … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Harmo… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Antho… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool Tammy Misa, a fourth grade teacher at Leeds Avenue, leads a group of students in building a slide as part of the graphic arts programming Thur… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Nayel… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Muzah… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. (l-r)… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool Incoming sixth grade students Jamar Alexander and Justin Blanco, both 11, work on building a robotic spider Thursday, July 8 at the Leeds Aven… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Pleasantville at the Leeds Avenue school, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss program. Ahkir… HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES 071221-pac-nws-summerschool Emma C Attales School in Absecon 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool Absecon second grade students gather in the Attales gymnasium for a team building exercise Thursday, July 8 as part of the district's summer l… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool Absecon kindergarten teacher Shelby Townsend helps 5-year-old Ellie Kuenzer with her scissor skills on Thursday, July 8 during the district's … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool Absecon students Journee Byard, 6, and Ellie Kuenzer, 5, works on math problems involving dice. Journee Byard had Townsend as a long-term subs… 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool In addition to the summer learning loss program, Absecon school district is continuing to operate is extended school year program for special … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss … 071221-pac-nws-summerschool On July 8 2021, in Absecon at the Emma C Attales and Ashton Marsh Schools, students participate in the school district's summer learning loss …

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.