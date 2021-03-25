NJ Senate approves bill to encourage school districts to regionalize

TRENTON – School consolidation efforts are advancing in New Jersey as the Senate Thursday unanimously approved a bipartisan bill that would encourage districts to form K-12 regional or countywide systems.
“This bill doesn’t force schools to consolidate, but it removes some of the impediments that can prevent districts from moving forward with plans that can benefit both taxpayers and students,” said Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, announcing the Senate action Thursday.
The legislation, sponsored by Sen. President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, and Sens. O'Scanlon and Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, establishes criteria for state-funded regionalization studies, increases flexibility on regionalization cost apportionment, bars any regionalization that would result in segregation, protects accrued tenure and seniority, and - for districts losing state aid because of declining enrollment - will extend certain aid cuts from four years to eight years.
“This will be the first major overhaul of New Jersey’s school regionalization statute in over 25 years,” Sweeney said.
The legislative proposal echoes some of the suggested overhauls in Sweeney’s 2018 Path to Progress economic reform report, which recommended regionalization of sending-receiving districts into K-12.
The bill has the support of the New Jersey Education Association, NJ School Boards Association, NJ Principals and Supervisors Association, NJ Association of School Administrators, NJ Association of School Business Officials, and the Garden State Coalition of Schools.
Studies into the feasibility of establishing a countywide school district or a K-12 regional district incorporating any existing regional high school and its current sending districts would automatically receive preliminary approval for participation.
Sweeney said that the outcome of such a bill would be increased curriculum coordination among schools and enhanced opportunities for learning for students, but for smaller districts with declining enrollment, there would also be a financial benefit.
“One-school districts with fewer than 500 students spend 17% more per pupil than the 60% of New Jersey districts with 1,000 or more students, and those include the large urban districts and comprehensive K-12 districts that are supposed to spend more under the state formula. Regionalization makes sense,” he said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
