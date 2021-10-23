NJ schools vaccine mandate deadline passes: How are South Jersey districts dealing with it?

From offering at-home test kits to providing mobile labs to schools for students who need to be tested, South Jersey superintendents say they’ve taken steps to ensure their personnel and students are safe, and the schools are addressing Gov. Phil Murphy’s vaccination mandate, which took effect Monday.

Schools that responded to a query by The Press of Atlantic City reported losing employees over Murphy’s vaccination mandate. Of the eight districts that responded, all reported vaccination rates of of 79% or higher, surpassing the 76% of the state’s eligible population that has been fully vaccinated in New Jersey, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, the vaccination rate is 57.3%.

In August, Murphy set the deadline requiring all preschool to 12th grade school personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be subject to weekly testing. The executive order includes all individuals who work at a school, including part-time workers such as bus drivers, school food service workers and custodial workers. It mandated all workers receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 18, or else be subject to weekly testing at a minimum of one to two times per week. There is no vaccine mandate for students in K-12 schools.