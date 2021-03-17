NJ says it's bridged the 'Digital Divide'

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Education says that all public school districts report that every one of their students now has the technology needed to connect with their classroom online.
“As of today, New Jersey’s digital divide is no more. It has been closed,” Gov. Phil Murphy said last week. “Closing the digital divide wasn’t just about meeting the challenges of remote learning – it’s been about ensuring every student has the tools they need to excel in a 21st century educational environment.”
The “digital divide” refers to the number of students who didn’t have access to devices or the internet connectivity needed for online instruction.
In July of 2020, Murphy launched a $54 million Digital Divide grant program to and allocated another $6 million in coronavirus relief funds for grant funding to nonpublic schools to purchase technology for the approximately 231,000 students without devices, internet connectivity, or both.
By January, the number of students lacking devices or connectivity was reduced to 7,717. Data reported by school districts and other entities as of March 3 indicates that the number of students lacking devices or connectivity has been reduced to zero.
Addiego-Sweeney bill would protect students with disabilities from losing educational support services due to COVID
The Senate Education Committee approved a bill authored by Sen. Dawn Addiego and Sen. President Steve Sweeney to require boards of education to temporarily extend educational and related services for students with disabilities in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, protecting them from being “aged out” of eligibility when they turn 21.
Schools are now required to provide students with disabilities an “appropriate public education” from age three to 21 in accordance with an “individualized education program” that addresses their needs.
If a student turns 21 during the school year, he or she is entitled to finish the year. But, on June 30 of the student’s final school year, the student is no longer eligible for the educational services in a process commonly referred to as “aging out.”
This bill would extend the age eligibility to students who reach the age of 21 during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.
Another bill, sponsored by Sweeney, and Sens. Steven Oroho and Robert Singer that would create a special education unit within the Office of Administrative Law cleared the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.
USDA extends free meals for all students through September
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday it is extending its free meal programs through the end of September, allowing children across New Jersey access to free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want everyone to know these meals are available to every child in New Jersey,” New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “The extension of these waivers for the summer feeding programs will allow this essential need to be met for all students.”
Known as "summer meal programs," the sites provide free meals to those 18 and younger, regardless of income, in a safe environment. The meals are also available to persons over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities.
The locations, dates and times the meals are provided by participating sites can be found at http://bit.ly/3l3FLRa.
In addition, the waivers allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to be made available in all areas at no cost; allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.
Cape May Coalition, Prosecutor's Office and church donate $2K to Middle Township elementary school
A $2,000 donation to Middle Township Elementary #1 will help to address internet connectivity and truancy issues and to bolster the school's multi-cultural program.
The donation was a collaborative effort of the Cape May County Coalition For A Safe Community, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, and The SOAR Church.
Melisha Anderson, a teacher at the school and member of the Cape May County Coalition approached Principal Christian Paskalides about the funding opportunity. The three organizations have funded similar projects for other school districts with Comcast.
“Students rely on internet access now more than ever due to the events of the last year,” said Superintendent David Salvo. “Even our youngest learners are reliant until we can return full time. We are grateful to have the support of these incredible organizations, and our families are incredibly thankful.”
The funding will be used to provide families with low- to no-internet access and/or connectivity issues with Xfinity high-speed internet access for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
The remaining funds will be used to bolster Elementary #1’s initiative to increase its multicultural literacy collection.
“We continue to invest in our multicultural program,” said Paskalides. “Diversity is our strength, and we want to ensure our resources reflect our student population.”
$500,000 grant from Atlantic City Electric and Exelon creates contest to inspire and recognize student-led projects to address the climate crisis
Atlantic City Electric, Exelon, the Drumthwacket Foundation and Sustainable Jersey announced the creation of the NJ Student Climate Challenge, a new pilot program to foster student involvement in addressing climate issues.
The Drumthwacket Foundation is working with Sustainable Jersey, the program facilitator, to use a $500,000 grant from Atlantic City Electric and its parent company, Exelon, to develop a contest that encourages students to explore and address the local impacts of climate change and develop solutions to help their communities become more resilient to a changing environment.
For its first year, the pilot program will provide support and recognition to teams of students from public middle and high schools in Atlantic City Electric’s service area, with the ability to expand the program to a full statewide New Jersey contest in subsequent years.
The NJ Student Climate Challenge will include a virtual student climate summit and a free student contest.
To participate in the contest, student teams and their teacher mentors must identify and complete a school or community project to address the climate crisis and create a digital story reflecting on the impact of climate change and what they learned by completing the project. Contest submissions are due June 11, 2021.
A panel of educators and experts from nonprofits, state agencies and the NJ Student Climate Challenge partner organizations will judge the contest submissions. Select entries will be recognized at an awards ceremony in September 2021 hosted by the Drumthwacket Foundation with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy.
Contest and summit details are available at bit.ly/NJStudentClimateChallenge.
Singers need for Stockton concert
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton Oratorio Society is looking for area singers to participate in a virtual performance of Kirby Shaw’s “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
The concert, “Connecting for Peace During COVID,” is being coordinated by Stockton University Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn, along with Dianna Hughes and Richard Tinsley.
There will be a rehearsals on March through Zoom, then participants will record and upload their own performance by April 6. The performances will be edited together and released for viewing on April 26.
Anyone interested in participating can get more information and instructions from Brian Lyons at Brian.Lyons@stockton.edu.
Rowan University plans fall return to in-person campus life
In a letter this month to the university community, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said that he expects the college to be full open by fall.
"The latest news about the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines expected in the next few weeks and the careful loosening of restrictions is greatly encouraging. As soon as state guidelines allow, we’re looking forward to being able to vaccinate the broader Rowan University community," he wrote. "I expect our classrooms, research labs, recreation facilities and residence halls will be busy and full of activity once again. We’ll also return to in-person student activities and events."
The college plans to host a virtual University-wide commencement ceremony in the spring, followed by a week of smaller, in-person ceremonies.
