NJ postpones start of standardized testing amid pleas from educators: Education briefs

The Department of Education is postponing the start of standardized tests this spring after calls from educators and legislators to delay the assessments.

In a broadcast to school administrators on Feb. 11, Assistant Commissioner of Education Lisa J. Gleason said that the tests, a federal requirement, will not start before April 5.

"The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) recognizes that the disruption to education due to the COVID19 pandemic persists as schools and districts prepare for the spring 2021 assessment administration," Gleason wrote. "While the United States Department of Education (USED) has not indicated that it will allow states to waive their statewide assessment obligations for the 2020-2021 school year, the NJDOE has heard requests from many stakeholders to explore all options regarding flexibilities prior to administering the statewide assessment systems."

The postponement applied to the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments in English, math and science; the Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) year-end assessments; the ACCESS for ELLs English language proficiency assessment; and the Alternate ACCESS for ELLs.