NJ colleges to receive $30M in federal COVID-19 relief aid for degree completion, hunger initiatives

TRENTON — More than three dozen New Jersey colleges will receive $28.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid to support innovations leading to increased college completion, Gov. Phil Murphy and state Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges said Monday.
“These reforms and practices will be focused on those students who were most impacted by COVID and who would also be at greater risk in a future emergency,” Murphy said.
In addition, $1.5 million will be made available to 11 colleges in support of the governor’s Hunger-Free Campus initiative.
Murphy made the funding announcement during his regular coronavirus response briefing from the Trenton War Memorial, where he also announced that citizens could now access COVID-19 vaccine records through an smartphone application called Docket.
“This is not a passport,” Murphy said. “Docket is intended to solely give residents easy access to their vaccine records.”
The application, available through the Apple and Google Play app stores, is already being used in Utah, the governor said. He said it will eventually be broadened to include other records on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System for citizens who have a phone number or email address on file with the system. The app has been approved by the CDC.
To date, more than 5.1 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state reported 292 new positive cases and four new deaths related to the coronavirus on Monday, and 312 current hospitalizations.
“It cannot be understated, these numbers continue to be driven by the unvaccinated,” Murphy said.
Responding a question about the CDC’s latest guidance that students who are unvaccinated continue to wear masks in school, Murphy told reporters Monday that state officials are still reviewing the information.
“I’m happy to say that overwhelmingly what (CDC) came out with is very consistent with where we were a couple weeks before them,” Murphy said.
Last month, Murphy said that schools would have the final say on whether to require masks for students and staff in the upcoming school year.
“We’re comfortable with where we are,” he said Monday, noting that the state rules allow districts to pivot at a moment’s notice.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
