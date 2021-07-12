NJ colleges to receive $30M in federal COVID-19 relief aid for degree completion, hunger initiatives

TRENTON — More than three dozen New Jersey colleges will receive $28.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid to support innovations leading to increased college completion, Gov. Phil Murphy and state Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges said Monday.

“These reforms and practices will be focused on those students who were most impacted by COVID and who would also be at greater risk in a future emergency,” Murphy said.

In addition, $1.5 million will be made available to 11 colleges in support of the governor’s Hunger-Free Campus initiative.

Murphy made the funding announcement during his regular coronavirus response briefing from the Trenton War Memorial, where he also announced that citizens could now access COVID-19 vaccine records through an smartphone application called Docket.

“This is not a passport,” Murphy said. “Docket is intended to solely give residents easy access to their vaccine records.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}