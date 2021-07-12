 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ colleges to receive $30M in federal COVID-19 relief aid for degree completion, hunger initiatives
0 comments
top story

NJ colleges to receive $30M in federal COVID-19 relief aid for degree completion, hunger initiatives

{{featured_button_text}}
Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars and solar

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at a news conference in a parking lot in Seaside Heights, N.J., Friday, July 9, 2021, where four electric vehicle charging stations were recently installed. The governor signed a package of clean energy bills aimed at making it easier for solar projects and electric vehicle charging stations.

 Wayne Parry

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

TRENTON — More than three dozen New Jersey colleges will receive $28.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid to support innovations leading to increased college completion, Gov. Phil Murphy and state Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges said Monday.

“These reforms and practices will be focused on those students who were most impacted by COVID and who would also be at greater risk in a future emergency,” Murphy said.

In addition, $1.5 million will be made available to 11 colleges in support of the governor’s Hunger-Free Campus initiative.

Murphy made the funding announcement during his regular coronavirus response briefing from the Trenton War Memorial, where he also announced that citizens could now access COVID-19 vaccine records through an smartphone application called Docket.

“This is not a passport,” Murphy said. “Docket is intended to solely give residents easy access to their vaccine records.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The application, available through the Apple and Google Play app stores, is already being used in Utah, the governor said. He said it will eventually be broadened to include other records on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System for citizens who have a phone number or email address on file with the system. The app has been approved by the CDC. 

To date, more than 5.1 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state reported 292 new positive cases and four new deaths related to the coronavirus on Monday, and 312 current hospitalizations.

“It cannot be understated, these numbers continue to be driven by the unvaccinated,” Murphy said.

Responding a question about the CDC’s latest guidance that students who are unvaccinated continue to wear masks in school, Murphy told reporters Monday that state officials are still reviewing the information.

“I’m happy to say that overwhelmingly what (CDC) came out with is very consistent with where we were a couple weeks before them,” Murphy said.

Last month, Murphy said that schools would have the final say on whether to require masks for students and staff in the upcoming school year.

“We’re comfortable with where we are,” he said Monday, noting that the state rules allow districts to pivot at a moment’s notice.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

Here's what is known about the Delta variant of coronavirus
Health

Here's what is known about the Delta variant of coronavirus

  • Updated

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is worrying officials around the world. Four major Australian cities went into a four-day "circuit-breaker" lockdown this week to try and stop it from spreading. Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, announced looser vaccination policies to try to get more people immunized before the variant could spread. Ireland delayed plans to resume indoor service in bars and restaurants and US officials urged Americans to get vaccinated to stop its spread.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News