Nineteen year old elected to Egg Harbor Township School Board reflects on victory

Nicholas Seppy was one of the millions of students over the last two years who have had to navigate school shutdowns, virtual learning and the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the 19-year-old from Egg Harbor Township will be helping in the effort to rebuild from the pandemic as a member of his local school board

Seppy, a sophomore at Stockton University, was elected to the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education on Nov. 2. He is a 2020 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School, where he served as the student liaison to the school board during his senior year.

Seppy said he sees his work as an elected official for the school district as a way to continue to give to his community after his high school graduation.

“Initially, I wanted to just step it up and give back to my community, as I’ve lived in Egg Harbor Township my entire life, and I wanted to sort of continue my service in an official position,” he said.

As someone who attended township schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, Seppy said he has the unique perspective of a recent graduate to offer.