New Stockton board trustees to be sworn in Wednesday
New Stockton board trustees to be sworn in Wednesday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton’s newest trustees will be sworn in to the board on Wednesday after being nominated in December by Gov. Phil Murphy in an attempt to diversify board membership.

Collins Days Sr., Sonia Gonsalves, Michelle Keates, and Jose Lozano will take the oath of office as newly appointed trustees from Trustee Chairman Ray Ciccone and Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, according to the agenda.

The appointments were approved by the state Senate in March. Current Trustee Madeline Deninger was also approved for reappointment. With the new appointments, board membership has expanded from 12 to 15, consisting of 12 citizens, the college president and two student appointees.

Two of the new trustees are Stockton alumni: Lozano, president and Chief Executive Officer of Choose New Jersey, and Keates, a Stockton Foundation board member and first vice president/wealth management for Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Days is a senior pastor at Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City and Gonsalves is professor emerita of psychology at Stockton and former member of the college’s Council of Black Faculty & Staff.

One of the nominees will replace the seat left vacant due to the October death of sitting Trustee Michael Jacobson.

Trustee appointments are for six years, but each board member serves until his/her successor is appointed. The position is unpaid.

Stockton University Board of Trustees

Raymond R. Ciccone, CPA CFF ('79), chair

First year of appointment: 2012

Number of terms served: 3

Term expiration: June 2021

Andy Dolce, vice chair

First year of appointment: 2016

Number of terms served: 1

Term expiration: June 2022

Nelida Valentin('86), secretary

First year of appointment: 2016

Number of terms served: 1

Term expiration: June 2022

Nancy Davis

First year of appointment: 2017

Number of terms served: 1

Term expiration: June 2023

Madeleine Deininger (’80)

First year of appointment: 2007

Number of terms served: 2

Term expiration: June 2019 (holdover)

Stanley M. Ellis

First year of appointment: 2004

Number of terms served: 3

Term expiration: June 2023 (holdover)

Michael Jacobson

First year of appointment: 1985

Number of terms served: 6

Term expiration: June 2020 (deceased)

Leo B. Schoffer

First year of appointment: 2011

Number of terms served: 1

Term expiration: June 2017 (holdover)

Meg Worthington

First year of appointment: 2016

Number of terms served: 1

Term expiration: June 2021

Tyler Rodriguez, student trustee

First year of appointment: 2019

Number of terms served: 1

Term expiration: June 2021

Jaiden Chavis, student trustee alternate

First year of appointment: 2020

Number of terms served: 0

Term expiration: June 2022

Harvey Kesselman ('79), president and ex-officio

First year of appointment: 2015

