New Stockton board trustees to be sworn in Wednesday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton’s newest trustees will be sworn in to the board on Wednesday after being nominated in December by Gov. Phil Murphy in an attempt to diversify board membership.

Collins Days Sr., Sonia Gonsalves, Michelle Keates, and Jose Lozano will take the oath of office as newly appointed trustees from Trustee Chairman Ray Ciccone and Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, according to the agenda.

The appointments were approved by the state Senate in March. Current Trustee Madeline Deninger was also approved for reappointment. With the new appointments, board membership has expanded from 12 to 15, consisting of 12 citizens, the college president and two student appointees.

Two of the new trustees are Stockton alumni: Lozano, president and Chief Executive Officer of Choose New Jersey, and Keates, a Stockton Foundation board member and first vice president/wealth management for Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Days is a senior pastor at Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City and Gonsalves is professor emerita of psychology at Stockton and former member of the college’s Council of Black Faculty & Staff.