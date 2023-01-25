New scholarship for psychology research created at Stockton University

A new scholarship has been created through the Stockton University Foundation to inspire students to conduct and publish psychological research.
Endowed by Michael Frank, professor emeritus of psychology, and his wife, Maureen, their gift of $50,000 has created the Michael and Maureen Frank Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research in Psychology.
“The scholarship was conceived as a way to encourage and invite our very best students to conduct their own investigations,” said Frank, of Absecon. “We are delighted to help students do great work with the assistance of Stockton faculty.”
The Stockton University Foundation welcomes gifts from Stockton alumni, faculty, staff, parents and community members.
