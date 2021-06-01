 Skip to main content
New round of federal COVID-19 relief coming for NJ schools. How much will your district receive?
New round of federal COVID-19 relief coming for NJ schools. How much will your district receive?

New Jersey schools will be divvying up $2.5 billion in new emergency aid under the American Rescue Plan, bringing the total amount of COVID-19 response and recovery aid for districts in the state to almost $5 billion since March 2020.

This third round of funding, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, was signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden and totals $122 billion nationwide to help schools safely reopen, sustain operations and address learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

Newark is eligible to receive the highest portion at $177.3 million, followed by Camden at $115.1 million.

Locally, Atlantic City is among the 10 school districts eligible to receive the largest portion of the funding at $34.4 million. The district this year is advertising an in-person summer school program in July. The deadline to apply is June 11. 

Vineland also is set to gain a significant sum at $26.5 million, and Bridgeton is set to receive $24.4 million.

This round of funding will require districts to use at least 20% of the funds to address learning loss. Within 30 days of receiving the funds, districts will be required to make publicly available on their websites a plan for the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services. Many districts had already been preparing for summer school programs to address learning loss, such as Pleasantville, set to receive $11 million. Pleasantville is opening its monthlong summer program to any student in the district. 

It is unclear currently whether or how the funding will impact budgets for the 2021-22 school year as districts were required to finalize spending plans in mid-May prior to the allocation of funds.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

ONLINE

See how much federal coronavirus relief school districts are getting at PressofAC.com.

