New program will get dads in Ocean City Primary School

Ocean City Superintendent Matthew Friedman and Cathleen Smith, principal of the Ocean City Primary School, join a group of men who have volunteered for the Watch D.O.G.S., or Dads of Great Students, program set to be introduced at the Primary School in December. The volunteers, shown in white T-shirts, are Brian Hartley, Jim Papaioannou, Ryan Meyers and Ryan Leonard.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — Dads, granddads and other male role models will have a more visible presence at the Ocean City Primary School under a program dubbed Watch D.O.G.S.

That stands for Dads of Great Students.

As proposed, a list of vetted volunteers will be presented to the Ocean City Board of Education for approval Dec. 14. By Dec. 15, the first volunteers are set to be in the hallways and helping out at lunchtime.

Most of the current volunteers at the school are mothers of students, according to Cathleen Smith, the Primary School principal.

“It’s an outlet to let dads have a positive impact in the school,” said Superintendent Matthew Friedman, who has introduced the program at other districts where he has worked. “They walk around the school, read a story, make sure everyone is safe.”

Friedman began at the district over the summer.

“The superintendent is new to the district. He has some good ideas, and I wanted to support him,” said Brian Hartley, a volunteer who has children in the school. He also wanted a chance to get involved with the school.

As with all volunteers in the district, the men must be fingerprinted, and there is a background check, which will be completed before a list of names is presented to the school board. The volunteers also undergo training before starting at the school, adding to the time commitment to participate.

Friedman said the district wants one volunteer a day, with enough to have a different person for each school day.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Jim Papaioannou, the grandfather of a student. “I think it’s a good thing to have some extra eyes and ears.”

Papaioannou described himself as very security conscious, but security is not the main goal of the program, Friedman said.

“It’s just really a great way for dads to be visible and for males to be a positive role model throughout the day,” he said.

Participants will each receive a special T-shirt and will be on hand for recess, lunch, in the halls and at times for classes. Only those with a direct connection to a student in the school will be considered, and the program is just for men.

“At this point, moms are already volunteers and are already on the playground,” Smith said. “This was in no way to ever exclude moms or the moms’ roles in students’ lives.”

It is not just for dads, however. Guardians, grandparents and other role models will be considered as well, Friedman said.

According to Smith, students love to see their fathers in the school.

“I get to interview all of the dads that come in. I tell them, ‘This is your time to be a celebrity.’ They’re here putting a big smile on, high-fiving the students,” Smith said. “They’re the rock star.”

Friedman said he participates as a volunteer with his own children.

“I love walking in and surprising my son, who’s in kindergarten,” he said. “Kids are ecstatic that their dad is there."

The school board unanimously approved the creation of the program at its November meeting.

Watch D.O.G.S. is a national organization, founded in 1998. It describes itself as the country’s largest school-based family and community engagement organization.

“Our programs for Elementary and Secondary School campuses help provide positive male role models for the students, demonstrating by their presence that education is important,” reads a description on the organization’s website. “Meanwhile, we provide extra sets of eyes and ears to enhance school security, reduce bullying and provide a greater sense of campus safety, allowing students and teachers to focus on learning and instruction.”

The organization establishes training programs and offers the T-shirts participants will wear, a white shirt with a cartoon dog wearing shades.

Other men participating in the program at the school Wednesday were Ryan Meyers and Ryan Leonard. Leonard is a member of the Board of Education who was appointed in August and in November lost his bid for reelection.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

