OCEAN CITY — The local Board of Education on Thursday named Wendy O’Neal principal of Ocean City High School and Michael Pellegrino the district athletic director, each in unanimous votes.

Both were already serving in those capacities, but on an interim basis. The unanimous votes remove the “acting” from their job titles.

O’Neal expressed excitement and enthusiasm for the vote, but added it will not change her life noticeably.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to come in and do the same job I did today,” she said after the meeting.

District records say her salary as principal will be $143,000, while Pellegrino will make $128,000 as athletic director. It’s a job he long dreamed of doing, he said after the meeting.

Pellegrino coached at Ocean City High School from 1996 to 2009, leading teams to several championships.

School board members described him as someone who “bleeds red and white,” the Ocean City school colors, while expressing disappointment that he left for a time for an unnamed rival team. Superintendent Matthew Friedman and members of the board avoided saying Egg Harbor Township.

Pellegrino left the district to serve as athletic director of that district.

In November, he returned to Ocean City as a medical leave replacement, and was named interim athletic director Feb. 1, replacing former athletic director Geoff Haines, who retired. Pellegrino said he deeply admired Paul LeFever, who was AD in the district when Pellegrino was coaching, and wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Pellegrino has a passion for Ocean City, Friedman said.

“I have yet to find someone who has more Ocean City spirit than the person I’m about to recommend,” Freidman said.

Freidman began with the district July 1, with the understanding that he needed to find a principal for the high school. Former Principal Matt Jamieson retired in 2021, with Mark Napoleon filling the post for much of last school year.

Last spring, O’Neal agreed to serve as acting principal. She had been the assistant principal since 2015.

Friedman said the district had started a process to find a new principal, but he was not ready to make a recommendation to the Board of Education before meeting the staff or talking to students.

“I needed some time to reflect and really think about what this district needed in a leader in Ocean City High School,” he said. “I really needed to understand the culture of the building and the district as a whole. I needed some time to find the right person to work with us and lead that charge.”

After the meeting, Friedman said the district interviewed seven candidates.

“I soon realized that the perfect fit was here all along,” he said. His recommendation drew a round of applause in the meeting.

O’Neal received praise from parents and board members, as well as from former board members. At least one speaker indicated it was about time.

John McNorton had called on the board to appoint O’Neal as principal at previous meetings.

“You made the right choice, and you did the right thing. I’m really proud of all of you,” McNorton said at the meeting.

Patrick Kane, the former board president who fell short on his reelection bid last year, said he worked closely with O’Neal, getting to know who she is as a principal and as a person.

“For that I’m truly grateful,” he said, adding he never heard a student speak negatively of O’Neal. “She works tirelessly to build a safe and inclusive school environment, and our high school has benefited significantly from her leadership and positive energy.”