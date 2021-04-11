New NJ center providing national framework for arts and social emotional learning in schools

A chance meeting at an education workshop four years ago has turned into a national resource for incorporation of social and emotional learning into school art curricula.

Last month, Arts Ed NJ launched The Center for Arts Education and Social Emotional Learning, a virtual resources for educators and artists

“Around the country, now other states are using our framework to inform the work that they’re doing,” Arts Ed NJ Director Bob Morrison said. “As a result, we found ourselves in the unintended position of being a national leader of arts education and SEL.”

Morrison said that marrying the two was a natural step.

“This process began when I saw Dr. Maurice Elias from Rutgers do a keynote address at the New Jersey School Boards Association annual workshop in 2017, and he was talking about social emotional learning in schools, character development and the need to address the whole child,” Morrison said. “As he was talking, everything he was saying was resonating with me from an arts education standpoint even though he wasn’t talking about the arts.”

Following the address, Morrison spoke with Elias, a professor and director of the Rutgers Social-Emotional and Character Development Lab, and the collaboration began.