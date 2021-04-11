New NJ center providing national framework for arts and social emotional learning in schools

A chance meeting at an education workshop four years ago has turned into a national resource for incorporation of social and emotional learning into school art curricula.
Last month, Arts Ed NJ launched The Center for Arts Education and Social Emotional Learning, a virtual resources for educators and artists
“Around the country, now other states are using our framework to inform the work that they’re doing,” Arts Ed NJ Director Bob Morrison said. “As a result, we found ourselves in the unintended position of being a national leader of arts education and SEL.”
Morrison said that marrying the two was a natural step.
“This process began when I saw Dr. Maurice Elias from Rutgers do a keynote address at the New Jersey School Boards Association annual workshop in 2017, and he was talking about social emotional learning in schools, character development and the need to address the whole child,” Morrison said. “As he was talking, everything he was saying was resonating with me from an arts education standpoint even though he wasn’t talking about the arts.”
Following the address, Morrison spoke with Elias, a professor and director of the Rutgers Social-Emotional and Character Development Lab, and the collaboration began.
“In every era, there are moments of tremendous clarity, when forces converge and something new, dynamic, and necessary emerges. Once it arrives, people wonder, ‘why has this not happened before?’” said Elias. “The arrival of the Center for Arts Education and SEL is just such a moment, and it brings with it the synergy of arts education and SEL. ArtsEdSEL will carry this partnership and mobilize the research, policies, and practices that will encourage all students to be socially-emotionally intelligent arts contributors and consumers.”
According to the New Jersey Department of Education, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is an educational concept wherein students are encouraged to develop healthy identities, make good decisions, manage emotions, achieve goals, feel and show empathy, and establish and maintain healthy relationships.
When the state of New Jersey began to revise its learning standards for arts education in 2019, Morris said he and his collaborators began to create the framework for incorporating social and emotional learning in the arts curricula, which was released in 2020 and became available to the public through the new Center.
States like North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin and Texas have embedded the framework into their policies and school districts and nonprofits from Los Angeles to Connecticut are also using it, he said.
The Center for Arts Education and Social Emotional Learning team is led by Morrison, who serves as executive director; Scott N. Edgar, director of practice and research; Yorel Lashley, director of student empowerment; and Kira Rizzuto, director of programs and partnerships.
The center will focus on providing professional development, collaboration, lesson planning, curriculum building, policy making, and amplifying student voice, as well as research.
Morrison said student voice is one of the most critical components.
“This is about the students themselves, what their thoughts are, their feelings are, how do we engage them in a way that allows them get a sense of belonging,” he said. “That’s critical as we come out of this COVID environment.”
Following in the footsteps of Arts Ed NJ, the new Center will also be virtually based. Morrison said that funding is coming from a variety of sources, but it was the seed money provided through a grant from the NJ Arts and Culture Recovery fund that made the center possible.
While the framework and certain professional development will be free to access, Morrison said the Center will be providing in-district support services for a fee.
To learn more about ArtsEdSEL, visit https://artsedsel.org. For more information about Arts Ed NJ, visit https://www.artsednj.org.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.