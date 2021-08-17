New Jersey's plan for third round of federal COVID-relief aid approved

New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday distributed the final $923 million of the $2.7 billion in funding to New Jersey under the American Rescue Plan. The initial two-thirds of the funding was distributed to the state in March.
“New Jersey’s ARP ESSER state plan represents a significant step in our state’s road forward to empowering students, educators, and schools to safely return to in-person learning while addressing the academic, social, emotional, and mental health impacts of COVID-19, a priority for Gov. Murphy and the State Department of Education,” said New Jersey acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.
The ARP funds are the third round of emergency federal relief to schools across the nation since the pandemic began in March 2020. New Jersey has received about $5 billion.
In addition to hiring new staff and avoiding layoffs, the ARP requires school districts to reserve no less than 20% of their total allocation to address learning loss, respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs, and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented student groups, which the DOE says New Jersey's plan does.
“It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Forty-six states and the District of Columbia have submitted their ARP ESSER state plans to the DOE, and a total of 28 ARP ESSER state plans have been approved since June.
