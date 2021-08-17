 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey's plan for third round of federal COVID-relief aid approved
0 comments
top story

New Jersey's plan for third round of federal COVID-relief aid approved

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey education icon

Lake Charles officials and families are begging for more federal aid to help people struggling after back-to-back hurricanes, a winter storm and a flood.

New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.

The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday distributed the final $923 million of the $2.7 billion in funding to New Jersey under the American Rescue Plan. The initial two-thirds of the funding was distributed to the state in March.

“New Jersey’s ARP ESSER state plan represents a significant step in our state’s road forward to empowering students, educators, and schools to safely return to in-person learning while addressing the academic, social, emotional, and mental health impacts of COVID-19, a priority for Gov. Murphy and the State Department of Education,” said New Jersey acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The ARP funds are the third round of emergency federal relief to schools across the nation since the pandemic began in March 2020. New Jersey has received about $5 billion.

In addition to hiring new staff and avoiding layoffs, the ARP requires school districts to reserve no less than 20% of their total allocation to address learning loss, respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs, and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented student groups, which the DOE says New Jersey's plan does.

“It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. 

Forty-six states and the District of Columbia have submitted their ARP ESSER state plans to the DOE, and a total of 28 ARP ESSER state plans have been approved since June.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News