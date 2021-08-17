New Jersey's plan for third round of federal COVID-relief aid approved

New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.

The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday distributed the final $923 million of the $2.7 billion in funding to New Jersey under the American Rescue Plan. The initial two-thirds of the funding was distributed to the state in March.

“New Jersey’s ARP ESSER state plan represents a significant step in our state’s road forward to empowering students, educators, and schools to safely return to in-person learning while addressing the academic, social, emotional, and mental health impacts of COVID-19, a priority for Gov. Murphy and the State Department of Education,” said New Jersey acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.

The ARP funds are the third round of emergency federal relief to schools across the nation since the pandemic began in March 2020. New Jersey has received about $5 billion.

