New Jersey teachers hope vaccine priority gets them back in the classroom, 'where we belong'

Laura Williams, a counselor at the Oak Valley School in Deptford, Gloucester County, planned to get her second coronavirus vaccine Saturday. She is in school four days a week; students come two days under a hybrid model.

"I feel like I needed to do my part for herd immunity," said Williams, 44, of Williamstown, the mother of two sons. "I do think it is a step in the right direction, but I don't shame anyone who decides not to get the vaccine. It's a personal decision."

It's also a decision that thousands of teachers across the state will face in the coming weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that teachers, support staff and public transportation workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine March 15. On Saturday, Murphy plans to visit a mass vaccination site at Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell, where teachers are expected to get shots.

But some wonder: Will these steps be enough to get more students and their teachers back in school?

"I'm very anxious. I want it done immediately," said West Deptford Superintendent Gregory Cappello.