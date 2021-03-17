New Jersey says it's bridged the 'Digital Divide': Education briefs

The New Jersey Department of Education says all public school districts report that every one of their students now has the technology needed to connect with their classroom online.
“As of today, New Jersey’s digital divide is no more. It has been closed,” Gov. Phil Murphy said last week. “Closing the digital divide wasn’t just about meeting the challenges of remote learning — it’s been about ensuring every student has the tools they need to excel in a 21st century educational environment.”
The “digital divide” refers to the number of students who didn’t have access to devices or the internet connectivity needed for online instruction.
In July, Murphy launched a $54 million Digital Divide grant program and allocated another $6 million in coronavirus relief funds to nonpublic schools to purchase technology for the approximately 231,000 students without devices, internet connectivity or both.
By January, the number of students lacking devices or connectivity was reduced to 7,717. Data reported by school districts and other entities as of March 3 indicates the number of students lacking devices or connectivity has been reduced to zero.
Bill would protect students with disabilities from losing educational support services
The Senate Education Committee approved a bill authored by state Sen. Dawn Addiego and Senate President Steve Sweeney to require boards of education to temporarily extend educational and related services for students with disabilities in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, protecting them from being “aged out” of eligibility when they turn 21.
Schools are now required to provide students with disabilities an “appropriate public education” from ages 3 to 21 in accordance with an “individualized education program” that addresses their needs.
If a student turns 21 during the school year, he or she is entitled to finish the year. But on June 30 of the student’s final school year, the student is no longer eligible for the educational services.
Another bill, sponsored by Sweeney and Sens. Steven Oroho and Robert Singer that would create a special education unit within the Office of Administrative Law cleared the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.
USDA extends free meals for students through Sept.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday it is extending its free meal programs through the end of September, allowing children across New Jersey access to free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want everyone to know these meals are available to every child in New Jersey,” New Jersey Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “The extension of these waivers for the summer feeding programs will allow this essential need to be met for all students.”
Known as "summer meal programs," the sites provide free meals to those 18 and younger, regardless of income. The meals also are available to people over 18 with mental or physical disabilities.
The locations, dates and times the meals are provided by participating sites can be found at bit.ly/3l3FLRa.
In addition, the waivers allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option to be made available in all areas at no cost; allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and allow parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children, including bulk pickup to cover multiple days.
Cape coalition, Prosecutor's Office, church donate $2K to Middle Twp. school
A $2,000 donation to Middle Township Elementary No. 1 will help address internet connectivity and truancy issues and bolster the school's multicultural program.
The donation was a collaborative effort of the Cape May County Coalition for a Safe Community, the county Prosecutor's Office and the SOAR Church.
Melisha Anderson, a teacher at the school and member of the coalition, approached Principal Christian Paskalides about the funding opportunity. The three organizations have funded similar projects for other school districts with Comcast.
“Students rely on internet access now more than ever due to the events of the last year,” said Superintendent David Salvo. “Even our youngest learners are reliant until we can return full time. We are grateful to have the support of these incredible organizations, and our families are incredibly thankful.”
The funding will be used to provide families with low- to no-internet access and/or connectivity issues with high-speed internet access for the remainder of the school year.
The remaining funds will be used to bolster the school's initiative to increase its multicultural literacy collection.
“We continue to invest in our multicultural program,” said Paskalides. “Diversity is our strength, and we want to ensure our resources reflect our student population.”
$500K grant creates contest to inspire student-led projects on climate change
Atlantic City Electric, Exelon, the Drumthwacket Foundation and Sustainable Jersey have announced the creation of the NJ Student Climate Challenge, a pilot program to foster student involvement in addressing climate issues.
The Drumthwacket Foundation is working with Sustainable Jersey, the program facilitator, to use a $500,000 grant from Atlantic City Electric and its parent company, Exelon, to develop a contest that encourages students to explore and address the local impacts of climate change and develop solutions to help their communities become more resilient to a changing environment.
For its first year, the pilot program will provide support and recognition to teams of students from public middle and high schools in Atlantic City Electric’s service area, with the ability to expand the program to a full statewide New Jersey contest in subsequent years.
The NJ Student Climate Challenge will include a virtual student climate summit and a free student contest.
To participate in the contest, student teams and their teachers must identify and complete a school or community project to address the climate crisis and create a digital story reflecting on the impact of climate change and what they learned by completing the project. Submissions are due June 11.
A panel of educators and experts from nonprofits, state agencies and the NJ Student Climate Challenge partner organizations will judge the submissions. Select entries will be recognized at an awards ceremony in September hosted by the Drumthwacket Foundation with Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy.
Contest and summit details are available at bit.ly/NJStudentClimateChallenge.
Singers needed for Stockton concert
The Stockton Oratorio Society is looking for singers to participate in a virtual performance of Kirby Shaw’s “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
The concert, “Connecting for Peace During COVID,” is being coordinated by Stockton University professor of music Beverly Vaughn, along with Dianna Hughes and Richard Tinsley.
Rehearsals will be held via Zoom, then participants will record and upload their performances by April 6. The performances will be edited together and released for viewing April 26.
Anyone interested in participating can get more information and instructions from Brian Lyons at Brian.Lyons@stockton.edu.
Rowan plans fall return to in-person campus life
In a letter this month to the university community, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said he expects the college to be fully open by fall.
"The latest news about the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines expected in the next few weeks and the careful loosening of restrictions is greatly encouraging. As soon as state guidelines allow, we’re looking forward to being able to vaccinate the broader Rowan University community," he wrote. "I expect our classrooms, research labs, recreation facilities and residence halls will be busy and full of activity once again. We’ll also return to in-person student activities and events."
The college plans to host a virtual university-wide commencement ceremony in the spring, followed by a week of smaller, in-person ceremonies.
