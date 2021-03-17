New Jersey says it's bridged the 'Digital Divide': Education briefs

The New Jersey Department of Education says all public school districts report that every one of their students now has the technology needed to connect with their classroom online.

“As of today, New Jersey’s digital divide is no more. It has been closed,” Gov. Phil Murphy said last week. “Closing the digital divide wasn’t just about meeting the challenges of remote learning — it’s been about ensuring every student has the tools they need to excel in a 21st century educational environment.”

The “digital divide” refers to the number of students who didn’t have access to devices or the internet connectivity needed for online instruction.

In July, Murphy launched a $54 million Digital Divide grant program and allocated another $6 million in coronavirus relief funds to nonpublic schools to purchase technology for the approximately 231,000 students without devices, internet connectivity or both.

By January, the number of students lacking devices or connectivity was reduced to 7,717. Data reported by school districts and other entities as of March 3 indicates the number of students lacking devices or connectivity has been reduced to zero.

