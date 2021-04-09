New Jersey releases 2019-20 school performance reports. Here's what's missing.

TRENTON — While the latest statewide school performance reports are now available from the New Jersey Department of Education, several key data points will be missing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information on student growth, academic achievement and chronic absenteeism are notably missing from the annual reports that provide an in-depth look at education from a statewide perspective down to the local, school-by-school level. In addition, several data points are considered incomplete due to spring school closures, including information on college and career readiness, rate of graduation, post-secondary matriculation and drop-outs, climate and environment, such as violence and vandalism, or the length of the school day.

“We have always stated that the annual School Performance Reports serve as a springboard for discussion,” said acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. “These discussions are more important now than ever before as students, staff and others in the school community navigate this difficult time.”

The department noted that the reports still contain a variety of information on student demographics, such as SAT/PSAT/ACT participation and performance; course participation including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual enrollment courses; discipline data; staff information; and district narratives.

