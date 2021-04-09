 Skip to main content
New Jersey releases 2019-20 school performance reports. Here's what's missing.
New Jersey releases 2019-20 school performance reports. Here's what's missing.

High school lights during Covid19

The lights were turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19 in April 2020.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A look at NJ's budget proposal: Taxes, schools, pension

TRENTON — While the latest statewide school performance reports are now available from the New Jersey Department of Education, several key data points will be missing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information on student growth, academic achievement and chronic absenteeism are notably missing from the annual reports that provide an in-depth look at education from a statewide perspective down to the local, school-by-school level. In addition, several data points are considered incomplete due to spring school closures, including information on college and career readiness, rate of graduation, post-secondary matriculation and drop-outs, climate and environment, such as violence and vandalism, or the length of the school day. 

“We have always stated that the annual School Performance Reports serve as a springboard for discussion,” said acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. “These discussions are more important now than ever before as students, staff and others in the school community navigate this difficult time.”

The department noted that the reports still contain a variety of information on student demographics, such as SAT/PSAT/ACT participation and performance; course participation including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual enrollment courses; discipline data; staff information; and district narratives.

The 2019-20 reports includes resources to help explain the impact of COVID-19 on the availability of data in the reports and a new narrative field, “Learning during COVID-19,” to give districts an opportunity to share information on how they responded to the pandemic.

The statewide report shows fewer high school graduates immediately enrolled in college in the fall in 2020 than in previous years, consistent with a nationwide trend, according to data collected by the National Student Clearinghouse. Sixty-seven percent of the Class of 2020 enrolled in either a two-year or four-year college, while 72% of the Class of 2019 enrolled in a college the following fall.

Enrollment in full-day kindergarten programs grew statewide as the enrollment in half-day programs continues to decrease. In 2019-20, there were 87,795 students in full-day kindergarten and 6,605 in half-day compared with 84,903 and 8,165, respectively, in the 18-19 school year.

Four-year high school graduation rates in the state are up from 90.6% in 2018-19 to 91% in 2019-20.

The School Performance Reports and other supporting documents are online at njschooldata.org.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

