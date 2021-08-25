New Jersey recognizes County Teachers of the Year

TRENTON — A high school science teacher from Egg Harbor Township, a Cape May kindergarten teacher and a preschool teacher in Upper Deerfield Township are among this year's 2021-22 County Teachers of the Year, the state announced Wednesday.
As part of the Governor's Educator of the Year Program, 21 educators — one from each county in the state — are recognized as outstanding teachers. From among the county winners, a panel of educators will select the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year, typically announced at the State Board of Education's October meeting.
“New Jersey public schools have been recognized as the best in the nation, and the strength of our schools is driven by our dynamic educators,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, adding the teachers selected "are true exemplars of the innovative instruction and educational greatness that New Jersey offers to students.”
Atlantic County's Teacher of the Year is Egg Harbor Township High School science teacher Jim House. Representing Cape May County is Lee Anne Tarr, a kindergarten and social emotional learning teacher at Cape May City Elementary School. For Cumberland County, Samantha Johnson Boyer, a preschool teacher at the C.F. Seabrook School, was recognized. In Ocean County, the Teacher of the Year is Michael DeRiggi Jr., a fifth grade teacher at North Dover Elementary School in Toms River.
“The County Teachers of the Year are shining examples of excellence and dedication to educating our students,” said acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillian. “We celebrate the extraordinary service of these teachers for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.”
The County Teachers of the Year will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for New Jersey’s public schools throughout the upcoming school year.
