New Jersey rated No. 1 in education in latest U.S. News 'Best States' rankings

TRENTON – New Jersey has the best education system in the country, according to the 2021 "Best State" rankings by U.S. News and World Report released Tuesday.
The rankings, released this week, put the Garden State at the top spot for education and fourth for health care, which are weighted most heavily, but nearly last - 49th - for fiscal stability and 41st for infrastructure. The state scored 19th place overall.
For the second year in a row, New Jersey’s education system ranked first in the country, acc…
As budget season is underway in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said the new rankings demonstrate how his investments in pre-K through 12th education are paying off.
“Investments in our students are investments in the future of our state, and I am incredibly proud that our schools have been ranked number one in the nation,” said Murphy. “Today’s recognition by U.S. News & World Report proves that students across New Jersey—starting with our youngest learners—are given the opportunity to achieve long-term success. I would also like to thank the educators who work tirelessly to make sure that our students receive the best possible education.”
Murphy's 2022 budget proposal includes an increase of K-12 school aid of $578 million.
