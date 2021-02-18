New Jersey offering training grants for pre-apprenticeships

TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has announced $2 million in available grant funding through the Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education training program.
Pre-apprenticeship programs funded through PACE provide education and training that prepare participants for placement into a Registered Apprenticeship program, into a post-secondary college or occupation-specific career training program, or into the workforce. PACE programs must have a documented partnership with at least one Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor. Together, these programs expand career pathways with industry-based training and classroom instruction, leading to better-paying positions and advanced credentials.
“Navigating through the pandemic and emerging stronger requires concerted action to support New Jersey workers as they adapt to the changes brought by COVID-19,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “Today’s investment in workforce training will provide our workers a pathway to long-term, good-paying jobs as we look toward economic recovery.”
PACE was developed by the New Jersey Office of Apprenticeship, which is part of Murphy’s New Jersey Apprenticeship Network initiative announced in March 2018. Since Murphy took office in January 2018, 396 new Registered Apprenticeship programs have been approved in New Jersey — a 61% increase — and 6,697 new apprentices have been on-boarded, bringing the total number of active apprentices in the state to 8,892 serving in 1,007 programs.
PACE programs provide tools such as job readiness, essential skills and occupation-specific training. In addition, PACE funding can be used to offer stipends to participants to offset costs of supportive services, such as child care and transportation. The PACE program was developed primarily to help alleviate economic barriers that hinder upskilling.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dry ice is widely known as the substance that creates the illusion of …
“In tandem with our more than 1,000 apprenticeship programs, pre-apprenticeship will play a vital role in helping our workforce recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Whether you are entering or re-entering the workforce, reskilling or upskilling, participation in a PACE program is a sturdy stepping stone to gainful, sustainable employment.”
NJDOL’s Office of Apprenticeship will host remote technical assistance workshops March 9 and 16 to provide guidance to interested parties who meet the application requirements of the Notice of Grant Opportunity. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/pace-fy21-technical-assistance-workshop-tickets-141020340635.
PACE grant applications that include pre-apprenticeship training and placement into employment for residents affected by COVID-19 will be given higher priority. Applications that seek to build career pathways for individuals without a high school diploma or recognized equivalent, as well as those who demonstrate a viable strategy to recruit targeted populations as outlined in the NGO, will also receive greater consideration.
Since the inception of PACE in 2019, the NJDOL has awarded more than $1.8 million in PACE grant funding to nine recipients.
For eligibility details and more information, including submission deadlines, visit nj.gov/labor/forms_pdfs/lwdhome/press/2021/FY21_001_PACENGO.pdf.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.