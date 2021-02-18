New Jersey offering training grants for pre-apprenticeships

TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has announced $2 million in available grant funding through the Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education training program.

Pre-apprenticeship programs funded through PACE provide education and training that prepare participants for placement into a Registered Apprenticeship program, into a post-secondary college or occupation-specific career training program, or into the workforce. PACE programs must have a documented partnership with at least one Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor. Together, these programs expand career pathways with industry-based training and classroom instruction, leading to better-paying positions and advanced credentials.

“Navigating through the pandemic and emerging stronger requires concerted action to support New Jersey workers as they adapt to the changes brought by COVID-19,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “Today’s investment in workforce training will provide our workers a pathway to long-term, good-paying jobs as we look toward economic recovery.”