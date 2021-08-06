New Jersey K-12 students, school staff must wear masks for start of 2021-22 school year

All students and school employees will be required to wear masks in schools statewide when the 2021-22 school year begins, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
"This is not an announcement that gives any of us any pleasure, but as the school year approaches and with the numbers rapidly increasing, it is the one we need to make right now,” Murphy said from inside Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick, Middlesex County.
The announcement comes after a steady increase in the number of new positive COVID-19 cases across the state, which health officials say is largely due to the highly contagious delta variant. Murphy said his decision was also based on the fact that no child under the age of 12 is yet eligible to be vaccinated, "and the reality that too many older students and their parents remain unvaccinated."
The executive order applies to public, private and parochial preschool, elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools, and all educators, staff and visitors who are inside a school building, regardless of vaccination status.
It is a reversal from Murphy's June announcement that all districts would individually decide whether to mandate masks in schools next school year.
UNION CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy said home has given many a sense of security amid the uncertai…
Murphy received rampant criticism from those opposed to wearing masks throughout the last school year over his blanket mandate.
Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics both released revised recommendations on COVID-19 prevention in school that all students and staff be masked regardless of vaccination status.
"Here in New Jersey we have seen a concerning rise in viral spread,” Dr. Jeanne Craft, president of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Friday during the news conference. “The conditions have changed, the risk is higher, especially for children. We need to move forward with an abundance of caution. We have come so far, but we need to continue to rely on scientific evidence and expert advice to keep children, teachers, school staff and communities as safe as possible.”
Murphy said he wanted to be clear that this new requirement does not change his previous announcement that schools are to open full time, in person in the fall.
"We remain steadfast in the recognition that our children learn better in a classroom setting tailored for their educations," Murphy said. "There are issues that are and must always remain above politics, and this is one of them. Anyone telling you that we can safely reopen our schools without requiring everyone inside of them to wear a mask is quite simply lying to you. Because we can't."
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Workers at New Jersey's state-run and some private health care faciliti…
Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor, called Murphy's decision "bewildering" and said he opposes a mask mandate for students.
"The science is clear: Nearly all children who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and wearing masks for children is terrible for their social and emotional development," Ciattarelli said.
He said the decision should be left up to parents. State Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, reiterated the same.
“The last thing we need is Trenton to swoop in and order our children to mask up for the first day of school,” the legislators said in a statement. “Children have been used as pawns in this game before, and we know the damage masks have done to their psyche and their educational and personal development."
The New Jersey Education Association came out in support of the mandate.
Murphy requiring COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing for state health care workers, employees at jails
Employees at state-operated health care facilities, prisons and jails are required to be ful…
“This is not what anyone hoped for to begin this school year," the union's top officers said in a statement following the announcement. "However, we cannot waver in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of students and staff as the COVID-19 pandemic is surging. Above all, we remain committed to providing our students with the best possible educational experience this year. They deserve it, and we are determined to make sure they have it."
The union as well as the governor and state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli urged vaccination as a means to prevent the continued spread of the virus.
New Jersey remains one of the states in the country with the highest rates of vaccination with 5.2 million people fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. State data show 3% of those vaccinated are ages 12 to 15, and 2% are ages 16-17.
New Jersey is one of just a handful of states that is not yet classified as having a "high" rate of transmission of the coronavirus. However, all but one county in New Jersey is now listed as having either "substantial" or "high" transmission levels, CDC data show, with Cumberland and Cape May County categorized as "high."
The surging figures are part of a nationwide struggle with the delta variant, which has been leading — along with vaccination holdouts — to higher hospitalization rates across the country.
As new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey reached more than 1,000 in one day last week due to t…
Locally, several school districts will be meeting with health officials from AtlantiCare in the coming weeks to review safety protocols. Most districts surveyed in June said they were taking a wait-and-see approach to masks in the fall.
In Hammonton on Thursday night, Superintendent Robin Chieco said the district was going to leave the decision up to families, although she strongly encouraged masking, with the caveat that the governor's Friday announcement could change things.
On the other hand, Egg Harbor Township, in its reopening plans posted on the district website in June, said universal mask wearing would continue.
Murphy's mandate will extend the masking exceptions allowed last school year for children with special needs, children under 2, while eating, drinking or playing an instrument, in circumstances of extreme heat or high-intensity activity, or when it would create an unsafe condition.
Murphy said the mandate is not permanent and will be subject to change depending on metrics.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.