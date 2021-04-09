New Jersey gets green light for alternative plan to statewide standardized testing this spring

Most New Jersey students won't be taking the statewide standardized tests this spring as the state's alternative plan for assessing students was deemed adequate to meet federal standards, according to a determination letter received from the U.S. Department of Education this week.

"Basically (this) allows us to take a test that we were going to administer statewide in the fall, something called Start Strong, and use that as the data that the Biden Administration — and I think quite rightfully — wants to collect, including on items of learning loss, as do we," Murphy said Wednesday during a COVID-19 media briefing. "So at least for the spring assessments this year, we'll be able to put them to the side and focus on the Start Strong for the fall."

Murphy said the USDOE letter was "generally good news, with the caveat of a couple of communities," referring to the special education students and English language learners for whom the Start Strong assessment does not work well. Those students would likely need to complete assessments in the spring.

"I can't tell you off the top of my head what percentage of kids that represents, but those are two communities that I think will be the exception," he said.

Murphy said he fully expects the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment to be administered next spring.

