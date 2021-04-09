 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey gets green light for alternative plan to statewide standardized testing this spring
0 comments
top story

New Jersey gets green light for alternative plan to statewide standardized testing this spring

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey education icon

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.

Most New Jersey students won't be taking the statewide standardized tests this spring as the state's alternative plan for assessing students was deemed adequate to meet federal standards, according to a determination letter received from the U.S. Department of Education this week.

"Basically (this) allows us to take a test that we were going to administer statewide in the fall, something called Start Strong, and use that as the data that the Biden Administration — and I think quite rightfully — wants to collect, including on items of learning loss, as do we," Murphy said Wednesday during a COVID-19 media briefing. "So at least for the spring assessments this year, we'll be able to put them to the side and focus on the Start Strong for the fall."

Murphy said the USDOE letter was "generally good news, with the caveat of a couple of communities," referring to the special education students and English language learners for whom the Start Strong assessment does not work well. Those students would likely need to complete assessments in the spring.

"I can't tell you off the top of my head what percentage of kids that represents, but those are two communities that I think will be the exception," he said.

Murphy said he fully expects the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment to be administered next spring.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, USDOE Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Programs Ian Rosenblum sent a response to New Jersey's March request for a waiver of spring testing due to the pandemic. 

"I understand that your (Start Strong) statewide summative assessment is built on the state’s assessment framework and will result in information that is reported to individual parents and the public and that meets the other requirements of the ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act). In addition, NJDOE will continue to administer the alternate assessments in reading/language arts, mathematics, and science and the English language proficiency (ELP) assessments this spring," Rosenblum wrote. "Therefore, the Department does not believe that a waiver is needed at this time."

Dr. Richard Bozza, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators; Patricia Wright, executive director of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association; and Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, issued a statement applauding the USDOE ruling.

“We are pleased that the U.S. Department of Education has stated that New Jersey’s plan to replace the NJ-SLA standardized tests with other more appropriate assessment tools fully complies with federal requirements under ESSA," the statement reads. "New Jersey students will not have to see their instruction time interrupted to take tests that are not helpful or appropriate under current conditions. Districts and the state will be able to use alternative forms of assessment to gather useful data that will help identify and support student needs. This is a win for New Jersey students and families as we continue our work to support the social, emotional and academic needs of students during and after this pandemic.”

This is the second year in a row that the NJSLA will not be administered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state was granted a waiver from the USDOE last spring after it shut down schools statewide as the coronavirus began to take hold.

In February, the NJDOE announced it was postponing the start of statewide standardized testing until April 5 after calls from educators and legislators to delay the assessments. At that time, Murphy administration officials said they were assessing options for testing while awaiting more clarity from the Biden administration on waivers on the testing mandate under the Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal education law that replaced No Child Left Behind under President Barack Obama.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News