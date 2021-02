New Jersey FY22 school aid figures released. See how much your district will receive.

Atlantic County schools could see a 14.7% increase in state aid next year while aid for schools in Cape May County is down 11.3%, according to preliminary state aid data for the next school year

New Jersey Department of Education Thursday released a district-by-district state aid breakdown based on Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2022 proposed budget.

On Tuesday, Murphy called for a 7% increase in K-12 school aid to $9.26 billion as part of his $44.8 billion budget proposal. The aid increase would be in line with the School Funding Reform Act, signed into law in 2018, which enacted a seven-year phase out of adjustment aid for districts with declining enrollment and eliminated growth caps that hindered growing districts from receiving their fair share of aid.

In a visit Thursday to Fair Lawn, Murphy and Acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan highlighted the school aid funding proposal.