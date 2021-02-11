New Jersey DOE denies Principle Academy Charter School expansion application

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Based upon documents submitted to the Department, there does not appear to be a significant demand for the requested expansion,” she added, noting the charter school maintains a wait list of 44 seats. Caporilli said that number is from August and the waiting list is at 75 students as of December.

Allen-McMillan also wrote that Principle Academy’s significant organizational changes from 2018 to 2019 required additional analysis of academic performance to support expansion.

In winter 2019, several members of the school’s board of trustees, Caporilli included, resigned to form a new management company, Polymath.

+17 Meet Wally, Hammonton Middle School's new therapy dog HAMMONTON — When students at Hammonton Middle School returned to the building Thursday after…

The school, which was ranked Tier 1 (or high performing) in the 2017-18 school year based on academic achievement, was now ranked Tier 2 (middle performing) as of 2018-19 test scores. Standardized test scores from 2019-20 were not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school’s fiscal performance was also not where the DOE would like it to be, Allen-McMillan wrote, noting that cash flow was not meeting state standards.

Caporilli said it was a timing issue and the school currently has a surplus. He said the audit for last year was not complete by the time the application for expansion was sent to the state.