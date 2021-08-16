New Jersey Department of Education encouraging districts to offer remote learning for quarantined students

TRENTON — As COVID-19 cases rise again in the state, a memo last week from the Department of Education is advising school administrators to offer remote instruction for groups of quarantined students.

On Wednesday, Jorden Schiff, Assistant Commissioner of Education for the Division of Field Services, released guidance for administrators on what to do when "individual students, groups of students, or entire classes" are quarantined due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The guidance states that school districts are "strongly encouraged" to immediately provide virtual or remote instruction.

"Over the last seventeen months, (school districts) have employed immense creativity and innovation in delivering high-quality education to students in their homes. It is the Department’s expectation that (Districts) will continue to employ such strategies to ensure that students are able to continue their educational progress even when excluded from school due to COVID-19," the memo reads.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said that students in New Jersey will return, with masks, to the classroom this fall with no option for virtual instruction as the 2021-2022 school year begins.