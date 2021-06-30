New Jersey budget sees big gains for Stockton, K-12 education

Stockton University will receive an additional $5.9 million in state funding under the new state budget signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I’m extraordinarily pleased with what I see with the equitable funding,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said last week.

Both houses of the state Legislature approved the historic, $46 billion budget last week.

The fiscal year 2022 budget, which takes effect Thursday, reflects an increase of $1.5 billion from when the governor introduced his budget in February, due in part to federal funding resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockton's total aid is about $32.6 million in 2022. The college is getting a significant bump to the state aid it receives based on full-time-equivalent students, now at $3,000 a student. There is also an additional $4.6 million in aid for the college to continue its expansion efforts in Atlantic City.

Three years ago, Stockton’s state aid was $18.4 million.

Kesselman has been pushing for several years to see funding for full-time-equivalent students increased and said last week he felt the state was finally recognizing Stockton and other institutions that have grown but were underfunded.

