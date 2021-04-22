New Hamilton Township superintendent to start July 1: Education briefs

"My 6 member moon crew would have 2 pilots, 2 engineers, 1 geologist and 1 hydrologist. They would have to be brave, adventurous, have strong bodies and minds and GREAT teamwork," Bellwoar wrote. "Every member would be able to hike, rock climb and make maps. There are a lot of craters in the South Pole so these skills are very important. The hydrologist and geologist would work together to discover water. The machine we would leave behind would be a water to oxygen converter. It would be able to store oxygen so that we could return for a long time and live there."