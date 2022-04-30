 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New acting principal to finish out the year at Ocean City High School

  • 0
050122-pac-nws-ocprincipal

Ocean City High School

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — Wendy O’Neal has been appointed acting principal at Ocean City High School, the school district said Friday. Gregory Donahue was named interim high school assistant principal.

O’Neal has been an assistant principal at the high school since 2015.

“Dr. O’Neal is a dedicated and student-focused educational leader with a strong commitment to the development of students and staff alike,” reads a statement from the school district. “She is a veteran education professional who promotes a safe learning environment and ensures a school culture that encourages continuous improvements.”

She will be the acting principal as of Monday, reads the statement. Former Principal Matt Jamieson retired in 2021, with Mark Napoleon filling the post for much of this school year. O’Neal’s appointment runs until June 30, according to school officials.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Ocean City High School,” O’Neal said in a statement. “The students are very appreciative of educators who support them, and I am excited to be the person who will work with the students to end our 2022 school year with positivity.”

People are also reading…

A retired educator, Donahue will be the interim high school assistant principal from May 6 through June 30. He had been the principal at both the Intermediate and Primary schools in Ocean City and had also served the district as a substitute administrator.

The appointments come as the Board of Education works to narrow the field of candidates for superintendent of schools, in what has been a lengthy process.

“I want all students to achieve at high levels and feel that they are valued as part of this school community. I look forward to building stronger relationships with our amazing faculty/staff and expanding the communication we have with parents and the Ocean City community," Donahue said.

Donohue will be paid $375 a day as the interim high school assistant principal. O’Neal will get $50 a day in addition to her current salary for taking on the role of acting principal.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News