New acting principal to finish out the year at Ocean City High School

OCEAN CITY — Wendy O’Neal has been appointed acting principal at Ocean City High School, the school district said Friday. Gregory Donahue was named interim high school assistant principal.

O’Neal has been an assistant principal at the high school since 2015.

“Dr. O’Neal is a dedicated and student-focused educational leader with a strong commitment to the development of students and staff alike,” reads a statement from the school district. “She is a veteran education professional who promotes a safe learning environment and ensures a school culture that encourages continuous improvements.”

She will be the acting principal as of Monday, reads the statement. Former Principal Matt Jamieson retired in 2021, with Mark Napoleon filling the post for much of this school year. O’Neal’s appointment runs until June 30, according to school officials.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Ocean City High School,” O’Neal said in a statement. “The students are very appreciative of educators who support them, and I am excited to be the person who will work with the students to end our 2022 school year with positivity.”

A retired educator, Donahue will be the interim high school assistant principal from May 6 through June 30. He had been the principal at both the Intermediate and Primary schools in Ocean City and had also served the district as a substitute administrator.

The appointments come as the Board of Education works to narrow the field of candidates for superintendent of schools, in what has been a lengthy process.

“I want all students to achieve at high levels and feel that they are valued as part of this school community. I look forward to building stronger relationships with our amazing faculty/staff and expanding the communication we have with parents and the Ocean City community," Donahue said.

Donohue will be paid $375 a day as the interim high school assistant principal. O’Neal will get $50 a day in addition to her current salary for taking on the role of acting principal.

