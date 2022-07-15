 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEIGHBORS

Neighbors / Atlantic Christian School high honor roll students

  • 0

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township has announced its honor roll recipients for the 2021-22 school year for students in grades 1-12. The 310 students were recognized for their academic achievement at year-end Awards Chapels on June 8 and 15. Students also received awards for Christian character, citizenship, community service, physical fitness, most improved and highest GPA in a specific subject area.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News