Neighbors / Atlantic Christian School high honor roll students

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township has announced its honor roll recipients for the 2021-22 school year for students in grades 1-12. The 310 students were recognized for their academic achievement at year-end Awards Chapels on June 8 and 15. Students also received awards for Christian character, citizenship, community service, physical fitness, most improved and highest GPA in a specific subject area.
