N.J. school districts continue to change their bell schedules — and frustrate parents — to cope with the bus shortage

Starting Monday, Deptford High School will dismiss 15 minutes earlier to be on a 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. schedule, while elementary schools in the district will open later to operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. The kindergarten program will have three start and dismissal times beginning at 9:15 a.m. and ending at 3:45 p.m. Only the middle school remains unchanged, from 7:35 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

"Although we have certainly improved the timing issues since the first day of school, we have likely gotten as good as we're going to get with the number of available drivers and the current routes," Dietz wrote.

Kara Ieva, an associate professor in the College of Education at Rowan University, worries about the impact of schedule changes for students who have not settled into an academic routine, especially following a year when most attended virtual or hybrid classes.

"Are kids going to be resilient and just go with the flow? Sure, but that's not everybody," said Ieva.

Ieva, who has two children in Glassboro public schools, said she will have to juggle her schedule after the district announced its second bell change last week. Starting Oct. 12, the district will change the start and end times at the J. Harvey Rodgers, Dorothy Bullock and Thomas Bowe elementary schools.